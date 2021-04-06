Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Review: Rhiannon Giddens considers the meaning of home

By STEVEN WINE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/06 20:32
Review: Rhiannon Giddens considers the meaning of home

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, “They’re Calling Me Home" (Nonesuch)

Rhiannon Giddens' new album masterfully mixes the music of Ireland, Italy, Appalachia and heaven.

A year of death and lockdown left Giddens thinking about home and all the word means. That inspired “They’re Calling Me Home,” a 12-tune travelogue that shrinks the world by covering lots of ground, with the great beyond always nearby.

Giddens and Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi both live in Ireland and recorded the album near Dublin, which accounts for the set's Celtic underpinning.

Their reinvention of “Amazing Grace” possesses the gentle beauty of the Irish countryside, with Giddens' evocative humming supported by a frame drum and uilleann pipes. On the title cut she's mournful but hopeful, contemplating transfiguration and accompanied by an accordion’s drone, while the somber ballad “When I Was In My Prime” will inspire another round at the pub.

The music never stays in one place for long. “Nenna Nenna” is a charming Italian lullaby, and the 1920s fiddle tune “Waterbound” is performed as a campfire singalong, with stellar support from Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu.

Banjo, viola and whistle further connect the musical roots, as does the powerhouse instrument that is Giddens' voice, her arresting alto vibrato soaring with amazing grace.

Updated : 2021-04-06 22:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan