Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese lawmaker exposes wrongdoings at government’s 5G office

Lawmaker also raised concerns about invasion into Taiwan’s 5G equipment by Chinese supply chains

  170
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 21:01
DPP Legislator Lin Tai-hua

DPP Legislator Lin Tai-hua (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese legislator pointed out last week that the government’s heavy investment into 5G R&D has not only yielded a dismal ROI but has also opened a vulnerability to invasion by Chinese software into the country’s infrastructure, potentially endangering national security.

During a legislative meeting, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Tai-hua (林岱樺) exposed serious defects on the part of government-funded institutes with regard to the nation’s investment in 5G R&D.

Lin said the government created a fund of NT$20.4 billion (US$703.45 million) for a four-year 5G development plan, but she said institutes receiving money from the fund have not been performing well and the technology transfer as a result of their R&D has very little value.

She said the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the Institute for Information Industry (III), which received a big chunk of the fund, have engaged in 5G research for five years, yet they have not been able to produce workable commercial 5G equipment.

The lawmaker pointed out that the institutes, which have invested NT$5 billion into developing core 5G technology, including the development of core networks and small cells, still have not generated revenue from the technology transfer of their research totaling NT$100 million.

She pointed out that ITRI’s research on Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is supposed to reach the throughput of 1.3 Gbs, but instead its system currently only reached 200 Mbs.

Lin also raised concerns about a potential invasion into Taiwan’s 5G equipment by Chinese supply chains. She said the core technology of a 5G system is software, instead of hardware as in the case of 4G.

As ITRI has not been able to produce commercially viable 5G base stations, the domestic electronics industry has adopted software produced by Chinese supply chains for their FPGA-based 5G solutions. She cited the example of Lions Taiwan Technology Inc.

Lin said the company is a branch of a Chinese software development company registered in Hong Kong. She raised questions about the security of products produced by Taiwanese companies, such as Quanta Computer lnc. and Compal Inc., that have adopted Lions’ software.

The lawmaker said that if China used software to invade Taiwan’s infrastructure, such as the nation’s transportation, education, medical, and police systems, the effect would be crippling.

Lin also pointed out that Taiwan’s Wimax and 3G policies were a disaster five years ago, causing Taiwan’s 3G telecommunication industry to collapse. Now the same group of people who made the mistakes happens to be steering the country’s 5G projects.

She pointed out that the 5G office’s wrongdoings include using a scholar to chair project screenings as well as conflicts of interest surrounding the scholar’s screening decisions. The lawmaker also pointed out that most important projects awarded by the office have failed to pass stipulated standards, yet they have been successfully concluded under the protection of the 5G office.

Lin has asked for either the dissolution or total reform of the office.
5G
Lin Tai-hua
ITRI
III
PGA
Quanta Computer
Compal
5G office
Taiwan
technology
China
tech war

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TAITRA mulls removing contact points in China
Taiwan's TAITRA mulls removing contact points in China
2021/04/06 14:15
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/06 14:10
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular
China says carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular
2021/04/06 13:40
Taiwan has removed 403 authoritarian symbols
Taiwan has removed 403 authoritarian symbols
2021/04/06 11:48
Taiwan distillery cancels 'student ambassadors' program after public backlash
Taiwan distillery cancels 'student ambassadors' program after public backlash
2021/04/06 11:14

Updated : 2021-04-06 22:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan