By Associated Press
2021/04/06 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 6, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;91;79;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;SW;9;74%;33%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;86;71;Sunny and beautiful;88;71;NW;7;52%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;57;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;W;5;27%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;70;51;Windy;59;49;ENE;22;78%;12%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;39;35;Rain/snow showers;43;34;NW;22;74%;80%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but very cold;27;10;Very cold;29;20;NNE;4;54%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;77;58;Partly sunny;78;59;SE;7;32%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;36;28;Cold;36;31;S;8;100%;18%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;86;71;Sunny and very warm;91;73;ENE;8;55%;8%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, milder;69;54;Mostly sunny;70;53;WSW;8;52%;1%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;70;61;Partial sunshine;72;61;SSW;6;60%;6%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;High clouds and hot;94;68;ESE;6;21%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;94;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;SSE;4;75%;71%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;93;67;Hazy sun;91;69;ESE;7;31%;1%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;SW;6;77%;72%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;Some sun, a shower;56;45;S;10;57%;55%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;70;50;Plenty of sun;68;43;S;7;20%;2%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain;47;31;A shower in the p.m.;47;30;WNW;9;59%;58%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rain/snow showers;43;32;Showers of rain/snow;44;36;WNW;11;61%;82%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;63;51;A little p.m. rain;65;52;SE;5;68%;67%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;Overcast, a t-storm;75;64;E;9;83%;66%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;44;31;Rain/snow showers;45;34;WNW;16;43%;74%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Rain/snow showers;38;32;Showers of rain/snow;42;30;WNW;13;64%;76%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;60;41;Cooler with showers;52;32;ENE;10;66%;71%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Colder;46;25;A shower in the p.m.;47;29;WNW;11;50%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and humid;81;71;Mostly sunny, humid;83;74;NE;8;70%;13%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;66;NE;5;57%;73%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;68;48;Clouds and sun, nice;69;48;WSW;6;42%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;92;67;Windy, blowing dust;94;59;NNW;17;12%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, warmer;75;59;Sunshine, pleasant;73;59;SSE;11;74%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;67;A t-storm in spots;79;66;SSE;4;69%;55%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;93;76;SSE;8;60%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;76;59;A shower in the p.m.;75;57;SSE;10;56%;82%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in spots;91;77;Becoming cloudy;88;75;SSE;6;70%;56%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;44;33;Showers around;46;33;NW;10;69%;73%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;Sunny and nice;77;66;N;13;71%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;83;69;Partly sunny;81;54;N;10;39%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;SSE;13;83%;77%;7

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;100;72;Hazy sun;95;69;NW;8;35%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Cooler;59;36;Some sun;65;39;W;9;34%;11%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;94;75;Hazy sun and hot;101;75;SSW;10;38%;3%;11

Dili, East Timor;Brief a.m. showers;90;74;Heavy p.m. showers;88;75;SSE;5;76%;81%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;44;32;Partly sunny;46;38;WSW;9;71%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;63;44;Sunshine, a shower;65;43;NNE;8;38%;40%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;67;59;Periods of sun;70;60;E;8;71%;34%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty a.m. showers;81;72;Mostly cloudy;79;73;SSE;7;87%;55%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;77;56;Sunny and nice;78;54;NE;7;46%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny;84;66;E;11;52%;2%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;40;32;Showers of rain/snow;41;29;SW;15;78%;68%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;79;Clouds and sun;95;79;SSE;6;54%;54%;11

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;81;71;Partly sunny;79;71;E;11;68%;39%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;68;A shower in spots;80;68;NE;14;54%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy and less humid;100;74;Hazy sun;96;74;SSE;5;27%;0%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;58;Breezy in the p.m.;79;55;N;11;43%;1%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Pleasant and warmer;64;53;Sunshine and mild;66;39;WNW;13;68%;69%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;91;78;Morning showers;88;78;WSW;12;79%;82%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;95;77;Clouds and sun;94;80;SE;7;45%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;67;52;SSE;7;75%;65%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;63;39;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;NNE;7;22%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;93;74;Hazy sun and hot;100;71;NNW;7;23%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;79;56;Hazy sun;82;56;SSE;6;46%;3%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;100;74;Plenty of sun;103;77;NNW;10;5%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;55;35;"Snow, 1-3", cooler";41;32;W;9;81%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;77;A shower;87;76;NNE;8;64%;84%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Considerable clouds;90;74;A t-storm around;91;75;E;5;70%;55%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;96;81;Hazy sun;95;82;S;8;46%;2%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;NNW;4;82%;69%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;56;38;An afternoon shower;57;38;ENE;8;66%;61%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;80;A t-storm around;91;80;S;8;70%;45%;13

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;76;67;Some sun, pleasant;75;66;SSE;8;74%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;75;49;Periods of sun;71;50;WNW;5;67%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Chilly with some sun;44;29;Chilly with some sun;46;33;WNW;10;50%;22%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;74;55;Patchy fog, then sun;76;57;SSE;6;51%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;88;79;High clouds, humid;88;79;SE;6;79%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and warm;75;42;Partly sunny;68;47;SE;5;41%;25%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;90;82;Sun and clouds;90;82;W;5;64%;11%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;84;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;WSW;3;79%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;78;Mostly sunny;93;78;E;7;52%;38%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;W;6;72%;7%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;49;Partly sunny;76;52;ENE;6;30%;26%;13

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;77;67;Lots of sun, nice;78;70;ESE;9;50%;5%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with some sun;42;29;Cloudy;44;28;WNW;7;65%;36%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;92;80;Mostly sunny;91;79;ESE;9;63%;8%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny, humid;79;67;Mostly sunny;81;70;NE;9;64%;27%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mild with some sun;57;41;Partly sunny;61;44;ENE;3;54%;10%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;48;41;An afternoon shower;53;37;ESE;8;61%;81%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;97;82;Breezy in the p.m.;96;82;NNW;10;49%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;60;A t-storm around;77;60;NNE;9;72%;66%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;70;49;Mostly sunny, mild;68;49;ESE;7;40%;14%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;82;49;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;51;WNW;7;34%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;39;27;Clouds and sun;38;28;SW;11;81%;20%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;58;50;Mostly sunny, milder;65;47;NNE;8;46%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;44;33;A shower in the p.m.;46;28;NNW;5;40%;55%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;58;36;Mostly sunny;63;41;E;8;53%;2%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;86;79;A p.m. shower or two;86;79;ESE;6;75%;82%;4

Panama City, Panama;Variable clouds;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;NW;8;75%;72%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;85;74;Morning showers;84;74;ESE;5;83%;89%;8

Paris, France;A shower;46;30;Variable cloudiness;48;32;NNW;9;47%;27%;4

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;81;65;Mostly cloudy;76;64;S;7;69%;56%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;81;Mostly cloudy;93;81;SSW;5;51%;36%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;N;11;80%;80%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;88;72;Spotty showers;87;72;S;7;59%;74%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;"Snow showers, 1-2",38,28,"Rain and snow shower";41;32;WNW;12;51;79;4;%;undefined%;

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with some sun;66;36;Sunny and pleasant;66;34;NNW;8;42%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;67;51;A downpour;68;51;WSW;8;68%;66%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;72;55;Mostly sunny;70;53;SSW;6;78%;17%;8

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;SE;8;69%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;32;26;"Morning snow, 3-6",35,23,NE,11,78,94,1, "Riga; Latvia";Thundershowers;45;30;Cloudy%;45%;30

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;84;71;A shower in the p.m.;81;68;ENE;8;71%;80%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;85;64;Plenty of sun;92;70;SE;6;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;63;37;Sun and some clouds;58;32;N;8;42%;25%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;42;32;Mostly cloudy;48;29;SSE;7;53%;9%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;60;50;Partly sunny;58;49;W;13;64%;5%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;83;66;Clouds and sun;83;66;ENE;9;63%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;83;74;A shower or two;82;75;NE;10;74%;85%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sunshine;76;65;Partly sunny;74;66;NNW;6;80%;42%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;52;Nice with sunshine;79;51;E;6;15%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Nice with sunshine;72;50;SW;5;60%;30%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A few showers;83;72;Spotty showers;83;71;NNE;9;83%;91%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;Periods of sun;75;46;N;5;47%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;59;41;Rain and drizzle;48;38;SW;10;76%;79%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;67;42;Sunny and pleasant;70;41;WNW;6;41%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;66;54;Rain and drizzle;63;52;NE;9;50%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;NNW;6;72%;79%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, milder;59;35;Showers of rain/snow;42;30;W;14;67%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;84;75;A shower or two;84;76;E;4;70%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;46;31;Showers of rain/snow;44;27;SW;9;58%;59%;2

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;74;66;Humid with a shower;75;65;SSE;8;79%;78%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;72;64;Sun and clouds;77;67;E;11;54%;34%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;42;32;Breezy;46;30;S;14;67%;44%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;Plenty of sun;70;49;E;5;40%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;64;45;Partly sunny, warmer;69;49;N;8;55%;55%;6

Tehran, Iran;Warmer;78;58;Mostly sunny;78;63;E;8;17%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;93;63;Sunny, not as warm;81;61;NNW;6;42%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;65;51;Showers around;53;37;NE;6;68%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;55;48;Mostly sunny, milder;64;52;WSW;7;52%;6%;8

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;48;41;More clouds than sun;52;44;ENE;10;62%;42%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;66;57;Windy and warmer;74;58;ENE;20;50%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;73;53;Breezy in the p.m.;67;46;WNW;14;50%;3%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;55;21;Plenty of sunshine;53;23;E;6;31%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;54;42;Rain and drizzle;48;38;W;6;68%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers;44;35;Showers of rain/snow;44;38;W;13;40%;83%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A shower;90;73;Mostly cloudy;88;73;WNW;5;60%;44%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thundershowers;42;27;Cloudy and chilly;43;27;W;7;66%;70%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;39;28;Rain and snow shower;44;30;WSW;13;58%;82%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;63;54;Abundant sunshine;68;57;ENE;8;74%;4%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing, a t-storm;85;77;A shower;91;77;SW;5;69%;64%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with some sun;68;44;Partly sunny, mild;69;47;ENE;5;40%;2%;7

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-06 22:15 GMT+08:00

