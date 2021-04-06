Alexa
Madrid's Varane positive for virus, out of Liverpool game

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 20:02
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane controls the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at t...

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane fights for the ball against Atalanta's Mario Pasalic during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match be...

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool, the Spanish club said.

The French player will not play in the first leg in Madrid and is also likely to miss the team's clásico match against Barcelona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid did not mention any other positive result in the round of tests conducted with squad members on Tuesday morning. The two teams meet this evening at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club's training center.

Varane's absence adds to Madrid's problems at the back as coach Zinedine Zidane already can't count on injured central defender Sergio Ramos.

Tuesday's game is a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final won by Madrid.

