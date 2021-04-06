Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan transportation minister eulogizes deceased train conductor

Special train carrying Yuan’s ashes signified completion of his mission

  215
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 19:34
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (left) extends condolence to family of Yuan Chun-hsiu, driver of the derailed Taroko Expre...

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (left) extends condolence to family of Yuan Chun-hsiu, driver of the derailed Taroko Expre... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Tuesday (April 6) expressed gratitude to the deceased conductor of the derailed train at his funeral for protecting passengers to the last moments of his life.

Train conductor Yuan Chun-hsiu (袁淳修), 33, was killed in the April 2 crash as the front car was destroyed. The accident claimed the lives of 50 people and over 200 were injured.

His funeral took place at a crematorium in Hualien County’s Ji-an Township on Tuesday morning (April 6). In his eulogy, Lin said, “Your mission is over. We will bring you back to Taichung and thank you for protecting passengers to the last moment,” according to a CNA report.

Lin told Yuan’s family that an ongoing investigation has revealed he was stepping on the brakes and sounding train horns until the last moment in an attempt to reduce the damage. Yuan perished in the line of duty and should be honored, the minister said, adding that he will strive for the highest remuneration from the government on the deceased conductor’s behalf, per CNA.

After the cremation, Yuan’s ashes were sent back to Taichung with his family by a special train dispatched by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). After arriving in Taichung, the conductor’s remains were escorted by police to a funeral home in the city.

As the mission of any Taiwan Railway train trip is considered accomplished after both the departure and return trips are completed, the special train carrying Yuan's ashes was intended to signify the fulfillment of this objective.
Lin Chia-lung
Hualien County
Taichung
Taiwan Railways Administration
Taiwan Railway
train accident
derailment

RELATED ARTICLES

Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
2021/04/06 12:11
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
2021/04/05 20:58
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
2021/04/05 17:51
Taiwan president, vice president, premier each to donate 1 month's salary to disaster relief fund
Taiwan president, vice president, premier each to donate 1 month's salary to disaster relief fund
2021/04/05 16:17
Taiwanese woman loses daughter in train accident, mother to illness two days later
Taiwanese woman loses daughter in train accident, mother to illness two days later
2021/04/05 15:35

Updated : 2021-04-06 20:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment