First-ever exhibition of Taiwanese veteran illustrator extended

Jimmy Liao’s exhibition at Eslite Gallery in Taipei extended to April 11

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 17:15
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first solo exhibition of Taiwanese veteran illustrator Jimmy Liao, known as Jimmy (幾米), has been extended to run through Saturday (April 11) at Eslite Gallery in Taipei.

The exhibition, titled "Murmurs in the Studio," features oil paintings, watercolor, and an installation.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eslite Gallery selected over 90 works from the series "Thank you, Furry Bunny," "Paradise Lost," and more. Some works are making their debut.

Jimmy's characters are drawn in a “cute” style, but his work is often described as storybooks for adults. Much of the content is rather sad upon close inspection.

The artist, who is 62 years old, worked in the advertising industry for two decades. Then he shifted to full-time illustration after a diagnosis of leukemia. His most well-known work, "A Chance of Sunshine," has been distributed in France with the title "So Close Yet So Far."

Jimmy's picture book "Thank you, Furry Bunny." (Eslite Gallery photo)

"Thank you, Furry Bunny." (Eslite Gallery photo)

Inspired by the SARS pandemic back in 2003, the 37 sheets of black and white drawings of "A Chance of Sunshine" center on a city abandoned due to plague, where an old lady stays and reunites with her childhood toy bunny in a dream.

During an interview with the gallery, the artist said he is an impetuous person who can neither mix colors carefully nor paint precisely. However, none of that matters, he said, as "what is important is the process and feeling of painting at the moment.”

In the video, Jimmy revealed the two things he values most are storyline and structure. As far as the images, his view is that the simpler, the better.

"After my books started to get a lot of international copyrights, I realized that perhaps I should paint things that evoke shared feelings and shouldn't paint things that only I understand," said Jimmy.

The universal emotions Jimmy hopes to evoke, such as love, death, and peace, can be seen in various characters of the series "Paradise Lost," including a boy, a pony, and a rock, all of which are wrapped in bandages.

The exhibition has been extended to Saturday with free entry. For more information, please visit this website.

"Paradise Lost" by Jimmy. (Eslite Gallery photo)

"Paradise Lost" by Jimmy. (Eslite Gallery photo)

"Paradise Lost" by Jimmy. (Eslite Gallery photo)
