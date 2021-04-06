Alexa
Dead pig with ASF strain found in China washes up on northern Taiwan beach

First case found in Taiwan, possibly drifted from China

By Chang, Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 17:35
A dead pig found in Wanli District, New Taipei City on April 4. (CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dead white pig that washed up in New Taipei City’s Wanli District tested positive for African swine fever (ASF) and is confirmed to have the same strain as the one spreading in China, per CNA.

This was the first case of the ASF strain found in Taiwan. Measures will be taken to protect local swine, said the Council of Agriculture at a press conference Tuesday (April 6).

According to data from the Central Weather Bureau, it is possible the pig drifted from China to Taiwan.

The pig was reported by the Coast Guard on April 4. Its white shade is different from the local variety, which is black. After a DNA test, the pig’s ASF sequence was found to be a 100% match with two sequences of ASF found in China.

More than 2,700 black hogs at 11 farms in the vicinity of the discovery will be tested for ASF, and the farms will be disinfected, emphasized the Council of Agriculture.
