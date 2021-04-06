Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese, German artists to collaborate in 'monster-filled' puppet show

‘On the Edge of Reality’ to be staged at National Taichung Theater April 17-18

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 16:56
"On the Edge of Reality" to be staged at National Taichung Theater April 17-18. (National Taichung Theater photo)

"On the Edge of Reality" to be staged at National Taichung Theater April 17-18. (National Taichung Theater photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese troupe Puppet & Its Double will teach its audience how to deal with uncertainties in life through its upcoming show "On the Edge of Reality" in collaboration with Germany's Figurentheater Tubingen.

Inspired by Chinese and Western tales of mystic beings, the show is the product of a three-year international collaborative effort between the two theater companies. It will be staged at National Taichung Theater April 17-18, featuring a collection of short stories and futuristic puppets made of recycled materials.

"On the Edge of Reality" will transform puppets, objects, and live images into monsters drawn from the uncertainties that surround each individual every day. Through the art of puppetry, it will take the audience to a world unrestricted by time, space, or fear — a world where people can be themselves.

Cheng Chia-yin (鄭嘉音), artistic director of Puppet & Its Double, said the theater companies drew inspiration from the Chinese texts "Classic of Mountains and Seas" and "Monsters of Taiwan" as well as Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges' "Book of Imaginary Beings" for the show. She said the puppeteers are hoping to share their wisdom on how to coexist with scary monsters born out of their worries and fears.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Figurentheater Tubingen director Frank Soehnle was unable to come to Taiwan. However, he still managed to work with the puppeteers through video conferences during the rehearsals.

Soehnle told CNA that he has learned about embracing traditions from the examples of Asian puppet theater groups. By integrating traditional elements into contemporary formats, more layers can be added to performances, he said.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the National Taichung Theater website.
puppet shows
puppet theater
puppetry
Puppet & Its Double
National Taichung Theater
Taiwan artist
theater

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s National Performing Arts Center links up with 3 Asian theaters
Taiwan’s National Performing Arts Center links up with 3 Asian theaters
2021/03/25 17:31
Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show
Taipei comedy club to host world's only 2021 live performance of acclaimed show
2021/03/13 18:26
10-meter horse to debut in renowned Taiwan troupe's latest performance
10-meter horse to debut in renowned Taiwan troupe's latest performance
2021/03/12 12:21
Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
2021/02/27 15:00
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
'Taiwan Breakfast Map' features early morning fare unique to 19 cities
2021/02/03 14:50

Updated : 2021-04-06 17:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
2 Americans dead after Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment