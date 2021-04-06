Taiwanese, German artists to collaborate in 'monster-filled' puppet show

"On the Edge of Reality" to be staged at National Taichung Theater April 17-18. (National Taichung Theater photo) "On the Edge of Reality" to be staged at National Taichung Theater April 17-18. (National Taichung Theater photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese troupe Puppet & Its Double will teach its audience how to deal with uncertainties in life through its upcoming show "On the Edge of Reality" in collaboration with Germany's Figurentheater Tubingen.

Inspired by Chinese and Western tales of mystic beings, the show is the product of a three-year international collaborative effort between the two theater companies. It will be staged at National Taichung Theater April 17-18, featuring a collection of short stories and futuristic puppets made of recycled materials.

"On the Edge of Reality" will transform puppets, objects, and live images into monsters drawn from the uncertainties that surround each individual every day. Through the art of puppetry, it will take the audience to a world unrestricted by time, space, or fear — a world where people can be themselves.

Cheng Chia-yin (鄭嘉音), artistic director of Puppet & Its Double, said the theater companies drew inspiration from the Chinese texts "Classic of Mountains and Seas" and "Monsters of Taiwan" as well as Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges' "Book of Imaginary Beings" for the show. She said the puppeteers are hoping to share their wisdom on how to coexist with scary monsters born out of their worries and fears.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Figurentheater Tubingen director Frank Soehnle was unable to come to Taiwan. However, he still managed to work with the puppeteers through video conferences during the rehearsals.

Soehnle told CNA that he has learned about embracing traditions from the examples of Asian puppet theater groups. By integrating traditional elements into contemporary formats, more layers can be added to performances, he said.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit the National Taichung Theater website.