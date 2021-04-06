Alexa
Chinese aircraft carrier holds drills near Taiwan as US carrier steams into South China Sea

Simultaneous naval exercises take place as Philippines continues to protest Chinese flotilla parked within its EEZ

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 18:54
F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from USS Theodore Roosevelt during flight operations in the South China Sea on April 6. (U.S. Navy photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese carrier group drilled in waters off Taiwan as a U.S. carrier group entered the South China Sea amid rising tensions over China's refusal to call back dozens of ships from the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, accompanied by five other People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, steamed through the Miayako Strait toward the Pacific Saturday (April 3) to conduct "regular exercises" near Taiwan. Meanwhile, the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) returned to the South China Sea Sunday (April 4).

The maneuvers come as the Philippines and China are engaged in a diplomatic standoff over the continued presence of dozens of Chinese ships well within the Philippines 370-kilometer EEZ, where the latter is entitled to explore and exploit maritime resources.

PLAN Spokesman Senior Captain Gao Xiucheng in a statement on Monday (April 5) said the exercises near Taiwan were aimed at testing the effectiveness of troops' training as well as enhancing their "capability to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests." He added that the Chinese navy will be carrying out similar exercises on "a regular basis" in the future.

The Liaoning's carrier group was accompanied by Type 055 destroyer the Nanchang, Type 052D destroyers the Chengdu and the Taiyuan, Type 054A frigate the Huanggang, and Type 901 supply ship the Hulunhu.

"It is great to be back in the South China Sea to reassure our allies and partners that we remain committed to freedom of the seas," said Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander of the TRCSG, in a statement. He added that the strike group has shown a "commitment to the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region" by carrying out operations with Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and Malaysia.

The Theodore Roosevelt is being supported by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer the USS Russell, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser the USS Bunker Hill, and Destroyer Squadron 23. The ships undertake "fixed and rotary-wing flight operations, maritime strike exercises, anti-submarine operations, and "coordinating tactical training," according to the statement.
Updated : 2021-04-06 19:11 GMT+08:00

