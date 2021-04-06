Alexa
Japan’s transportation minister offers aid to Taiwan following train derailment

Transportation ministries in Taiwan and Japan have been exchanging safety information since 2013

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 16:13
A carriage of the Taroko Express after it was pulled out of the tunnel on Tuesday morning 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Transportation Minister Akaba Kazuyoshi said Tuesday (April 6) his country was willing to offer Taiwan assistance and advice following the train derailment that killed 50 people and injured more than 200.

On April 2, an express train hit a truck that had rolled down a slope onto the tracks in Hualien County at the start of a four-day holiday.

If Taiwan were to make any requests, the two countries could discuss means of assistance, while Tokyo could also offer suggestions about improving general railroad safety, Akaba said.

The transportation ministries from both countries have conducted exchanges about investigation methods and safety management since 2013, CNA reported.

On April 2, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide expressed his condolences for the friends and families of the fatal victims and offered his sympathy to the injured in a message on Twitter.
