All Taiwan Air Force jets back in the air after crash except F-5E

One pilot died, another disappeared after mid-air collision in March

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 15:23
Only the F-5E will not be allowed to fly for the time being, according to the Air Force  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The F-5E is the only type of jet still not allowed to fly following thorough checks after a fatal mid-air collision on March 22, the Air Force said Tuesday (April 6).

One pilot was killed and one disappeared after two F-5E jets collided and crashed into the sea near Pingtung County during a routine training mission. The incident led to the grounding of all fighter jets and to calls for the replacement of ejection seats, which reportedly played a role in the death of one officer.

Following a two-week general review, the Air Force allowed flights to resume on March 30 for its United States-built F-16, French-built Mirage 2000-5, and Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), as well as for its C-130H transport planes and P-3C Orion anti-submarine aircraft, CNA reported.

The twin-seat F-5F fighter jet received the green light for test flights on Tuesday, with two of the planes making a 40-minute test flight during the morning out of a base in Taitung County.

The results of the test flights could influence a decision on when to resume operations for the single-seat F-5E, the type of jet involved in last month’s crash.

Taiwan’s Air Force has been busy over the past year warding off almost daily incursions by Chinese warplanes into the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
Updated : 2021-04-06 16:08 GMT+08:00

