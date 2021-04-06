Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Holy Week muted but joyful for world's Christians

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/06 14:02
The buildings of the banking district stand behind a cross on top of a church in Frankfurt, Germany, on Good Friday, April 2, 2021. For a second year ...
A Catholic priest walks beside empty pews with lighted candles as he prepares for an online mass to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the Saint...
A nun walks in front of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican as Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass behind closed doors at the Vatican, Sunday, Marc...
Nuns pose for a selfie as they mark Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A year after coronavirus restrictions hal...
A restorer works on a polychrome religious sculpture at Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain, Monday, March 29, 2021. For a second year run...
Nuns watch from the doorway of a church as the statue of the Lord of Good Success leads the Holy Week procession in Riobamba, Ecuador, Tuesday, March ...
Dr. Rodolfo Virginio prays during a Mass in front of the COVID-19 wing of the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases in Asuncion...
Face masks with images of Jesus, Virgin Mary and soccer players are displayed in a shop during the Holy Week in Seville, southern Spain, Tuesday, Marc...
Nuns watch Holy Thursday mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Maya A...
Notre Dame rector Patrick Chauvet leads a procession, wearing protective helmets, as part of Maundy Thursday ceremony, in Notre Dame Cathedral, Thursd...
Women wearing traditional 'mantillas' attend a mass at Collegiate church of San Isidore in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, April 1, 2021. For a seco...
A woman attends Mass outside the Schoenstatt shrine during Easter in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Mass was held outside to av...
Mountain ranges can be seen behind an almost empty Commonwealth Avenue as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the cor...
Christians carry a cross along the Via Dolorosa toward the start of a procession to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, traditionally believed by many t...
R.J. Miller, right, carries a cross as he plays Jesus Christ while escorted by Jacob Albright, playing a soldier, during a live portrayal of the Stati...
A parishioner, right, wears a mask as actor Timothy Watkins carries a cross during his portrayal of Jesus Christ in a reenactment of the Journey to th...
An actor plays the role of Jesus Christ during a Passion Play marking Good Friday in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, April 2, 2021...
Pope Francis presides over the Via Crucis – or Way of the Cross – ceremony in St. Peter's Square empty of the faithful following Italy's ban on gather...
A priest blesses the Easter baskets that parishioners bring to St. Kostki church in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The blessing of the Easte...
A rescue worker sprays disinfectant in the main hall of St. John's Cathedral in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus ahead of Easter Mass i...
The Rev. Noah Evans of St. Paul's Episcopal Church gives communion to his parishioners, who are scattered throughout the burial grounds of Old St. Luk...
Parishioners gather on a beach for an Easter Sunday service at sunrise hosted by Hope Community Church of Manasquan, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Manasqu...
People attend an Easter sunrise service at the Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Believers stand behind their Easter baskets brought to be blessed on Easter Sunday in the main square of the City of Csikszereda, or Miercurea-Ciuc in...
Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in field in the Johannesburg township of Soweto Sunday April 4, 2021. Such South African independent church co...
Pastor Will Bredberg, of the First Baptist Church of West Los Angeles, left, preaches during the Westside Easter Sunrise Service at Will Rogers State ...
Will Bredberg, pastor at the First Baptist Church of West Los Angeles, right, smiles as he prepares to perform the baptism of TJ Bednash, left, at the...
An effigy representing Judas Iscariot burns as some people wearing masks watch during Holy Week in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunda...

Christians around the globe celebrated Holy Week in face masks and observing social distance guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered the sacred Easter season for a second straight year.

In places with ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 3 million people worldwide, state-mandated lockdowns meant empty or virtually empty celebrations where people normally would gather en masse.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis presided over the Via Crucis or Way of the Cross ceremony in a barren St. Peter’s Square. In Quezon City, the Philippines, roads and churches were deserted on Good Friday after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces.

But in Israel, which has implemented one of the world’s most aggressive vaccination programs, many public places including religious sites have been allowed to reopen. On Palm Sunday, nuns indulged in a wide-grinning group selfie — masks down — on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives, a year after coronavirus put a halt to all mass gatherings.

Warming temperatures with the onset of the Northern Hemisphere spring made outdoor services an attractive option for many.

At beaches in New Jersey and Los Angeles, people greeted the dawn in sandy Easter sunrise services. On the lawn of a Pennsylvania church burial grounds, and in the shadow of palm trees at a Las Vegas mortuary and cemetery, parishioners seated in folding chairs took communion and prayed. And in the main square of Transylvania, Romania, Roman Catholics stood in long rows spaced 6 feet from each other waiting for their Easter baskets to be blessed.

Plenty of celebrations were held remotely due to health concerns, such as a Passion Play staged on a rooftop in a poor neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro on Good Friday for residents to watch either via livestreaming or from their balconies.

Where services did take place indoors, pastors and parishioners were often careful to maintain a safe separation, and disinfecting measures were taken in at least some houses of worship. In a church in downtown Madrid, women wearing traditional veils known as “mantillas” prayed in socially distanced pews.

It was a muted Easter season in Spain, with Holy Week processions again canceled by authorities. Emblematic of a pandemic-altered world, a shop in the southern city of Seville was selling cloth face masks emblazoned with the images of Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Updated : 2021-04-06 16:07 GMT+08:00

