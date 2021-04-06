Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID cases from Egypt

Man wearing face mask seen in front of Great Pyramids of Giza after reopening for tourist visits. (Reuters photo) Man wearing face mask seen in front of Great Pyramids of Giza after reopening for tourist visits. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (April 6) confirmed two COVID-19 infections imported from Egypt.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two imported infections, raising the country's total number to 1,050. The latest cases are two Taiwanese males who traveled to Egypt together, bringing the total number of imported cases to 934.

Each had submitted negative results of a test taken within three days of their flight and was sent directly to a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

According to Chuang, cases 1,050 and 1,051 are men in their teens and 20s, respectively. In early March of this year, the two traveled to Egypt together for work.

On March 29, case No. 1,050 developed a cough. That same day, case No. 1,051 also developed a cough, runny nose, sore throat, and headache.

When the two returned to Taiwan on April 4, they proactively told quarantine officers that they were experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. They underwent coronavirus tests at the airport and both tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, with Ct values of 20 and 21.

The health department has identified five contacts in their case, all of whom sat directly in the two rows in front of or behind the two men during the flight to Taiwan. Of these contacts, two have been told to enter home isolation, while three others were already in quarantine when the diagnoses were made and will not need to take any additional measures.

Because the 12 crew members who were on the flight wore adequate protection and have left the country, they have not been listed as contacts.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 192,075 COVID-19 tests, with 190,322 coming back negative. Out of the 1,050 officially confirmed cases, 934 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 1,004 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 36 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan. In contrast, Egypt on April 4 reported 709 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 204,965 and deaths to 12,163.