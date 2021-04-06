Homers by Smith, Turner help Dodgers rout winless A's 10-3

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, bottom left, slides safely into third base next to Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman during the third in... Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, bottom left, slides safely into third base next to Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. Umpire Sean Barber, top left, looks on. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, is checked on by a trainer after being hit by a pitch from Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas during th... Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, is checked on by a trainer after being hit by a pitch from Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas (47) walks off the mound after being taken out by manager Bob Melvin, middle left, during the third inning of... Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas (47) walks off the mound after being taken out by manager Bob Melvin, middle left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. Also pictured catcher Sean Murphy (12) and first baseman Matt Olson (28). (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16) is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics d... Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith (16) is congratulated by third base coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman cannot field a ball that went for a base hit during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Cali... Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman cannot field a ball that went for a base hit during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. Also pictured at rear is umpire Sean Barber. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Fans watch during the second inning of a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, ... Fans watch during the second inning of a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, left, slides into home to score past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the second inning of a baseball game... Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, left, slides into home to score past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager hits a three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif.... Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager hits a three-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) and Edwin Rios (43) after all scored on a three-run double hit by Corey Seager... Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) celebrates with Mookie Betts (50) and Edwin Rios (43) after all scored on a three-run double hit by Corey Seager during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith homered off the left-field foul pole, Corey Seager and Zach McKinstry each drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the winless Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Monday night.

Justin Turner also went deep as the defending World Series champions provided plenty of support for starter Dustin May (1-0). Seager hit a three-run double, and McKinstry had two RBI singles and a sacrifice fly.

May, who was 3-1 in 10 starts and two relief outings during the shortened 2020 season, struck out eight and walked two over six scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits.

With Dodger Blue making up most of the 6,653 fans in attendance, it sure sounded like a Los Angeles home game.

The reigning AL West champion A's dropped to 0-5 for the third time in franchise history and first since 1987. Oakland also lost its initial five games in 1979 — both that year and in '87 the club won its sixth game.

Oakland got outscored 35-9 by the rival Astros in a season-opening four-game sweep, then got thumped by another impressive, slugging opponent.

“Well, we're facing the world champions here, so it's not like it gets any easier,” manager Bob Melvin said before the game.

Oakland's three runs in the eighth were too late. Mark Canha homered and Matt Chapman and Ka'ai Tom added run-scoring singles — Tom for his first major league hit.

A's right-hander Frankie Montas (0-1) was done after 2 2/3 innings, having allowed seven runs and seven hits in his first 2021 start. He was slowed the past week after leaving his final spring training outing March 25 with a ripped cuticle on his right middle finger.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts went with usual 1B Max Muncy at designated hitter to give him a break, and second baseman Gavin Lux was rested before entering to pinch-run in the ninth. “He's one of two guys that played all four games in Colorado, so to get him off his feet to DH, get Eddie (Edwin Ríos), I think it's a good thing, and just giving Gavin a day off,” Roberts said.

Athletics: INF/OF Chad Pinder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left knee. To take his roster spot, Oakland recalled LHP A.J. Puk from its Stockton alternate site. ... CF Ramón Laureano was out of the lineup for a third straight game after jamming his left wrist diving into first base Friday night. Melvin expected Laureano to return soon, saying: “I really don't know. Hopefully it’s tomorrow — we have a lefty going tomorrow.” ... Oakland closer Trevor Rosenthal, sidelined by inflammation in his pitching shoulder, was scheduled to be examined by a doctor Monday and Melvin expected to know more about Rosenthal's status after that. ... RF Stephen Piscotty is slated to be in the lineup Tuesday vs. a lefty starter.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 7.94 ERA) faces Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt (0-1, 5.06).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports