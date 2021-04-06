Alexa
Taiwan's TAITRA mulls removing contact points in China

Taiwan trade promotion entity considers closing contact points in Nanjing, Xiamen, Wuhan, Nanning

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 14:15
TAITRA Chairman James Huang (TAITRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the semi-governmental trade promotion organization in the country, is considering removing its contact points in China as part of a resource reallocation strategy.

After being instructed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOE) to set up five new contact points in Africa, TAITRA is evaluating the possibility of closing its contact points in the Chinese cities of Nanjing, Xiamen, Wuhan, and Nanning. While the decision is not final, the adjustment would allow the organization to work within a limited budget and better utilize the country's overall resources, according to the Bureau of Foreign Trade.

The bureau pointed out that TAITRA currently has six overseas branch offices in China besides the four contact points. It said the offices are located in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Dalian, and Qingdao.

The bureau said TAITRA will examine the needs of overseas Taiwanese businessmen and consult business experts before rearranging its foreign contact points. It added that the MOE and the Mainland Affairs Council will continue to discuss the topic on the basis of Taiwan's national interests.
TAITRA
Taiwan External Trade Development Council
cross-strait relations
cross-strait exchange
cross-strait ties
Taiwan trade

Updated : 2021-04-06 14:31 GMT+08:00

