Singer-actress Barbra Streisand expresses sympathy with Taiwan train crash victims

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand has expressed her sympathy with Taiwan over the Hualien train derailment Hollywood star Barbra Streisand has expressed her sympathy with Taiwan over the Hualien train derailment (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Academy Award-winning actress and singer Barbra Streisand tweeted her sympathy with the victims of the April 2 Hualien train derailment Tuesday (April 6).

A total of 50 people died and more than 100 were injured when an express train hit a truck that had rolled down from a slope onto the tracks in Hualien County last Friday morning, at the start of a four-day holiday.

In a tweet addressed to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Streisand wrote that her “heart breaks for you and your country,” CNA reported. “Reading about this accident brings tears to my eyes for all of these amazing people who lost their precious lives,” she continued.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) replied, “Heartfelt gratitude for your thoughtful & touching message,” continuing, “It’s a tough time for everyone in Taiwan, but we remain strong & will get through this together,” Wu signed with his initials.

Until Monday (April 5) evening, numerous political and religious leaders, including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama, had expressed their condolences to Taiwan. The expressions of sympathy came from 94 countries and international organizations and from 780 heads of state, governments, foreign ministers, legislators, academics, and other friends of Taiwan, MOFA said.

Last year, Streisand also praised Taiwan’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at least twice.