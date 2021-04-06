Ways to donate to victims of eastern Taiwan train derailment announced

Crews working to clear wreckage from site of derailment. Crews working to clear wreckage from site of derailment. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the aftermath of the deadly Hualien train derailment, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) posted a number of ways members of the public can donate to the victims of the accident and their family members, with NT$60 million (US$2.1 million) having been donated thus far.

At 9:28 a.m. on Friday (April 2), the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) No. 408 Taroko train running from Shulin, New Taipei, to Taitung suddenly derailed as it passed through the Daqingshui tunnel, killing 50 and injuring 200. On Monday (April 5), the MOHW announced that it will accept donations from the public for the victims of the accident from that date until April 30. Methods it lists include ATMs, bank transfers, kiosks at the four major convenience store chains, and LINE.

People making donations in Taiwan:

People can use automated teller machines (ATM) and online banking to make donations. The receiving bank is Bank of Taiwan (004), the donation account number is 003001727277, and the Chinese account name is "衛生福利部賑災專戶." They can also go to the Bank of Taiwan and make a counter deposit and transferred through the Bank of Taiwan's mobile payment system Taiwan pay. ATM debit cards can also be used to make an interbank transfer using the financial institution code 700 and the account number 700001050269506. Postal remittances can be sent to the account number 50269506 with the Chinese account name "衛生福利部賑災專戶." At financial institutions, the public can remit funds to the Central Bank of the Republic of China's account number 270750 under the Chinese name "衛生福利部賑災專戶." At the top four convenience store chains — 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, HiLife, and OK Mart — customers can use the ibon, FamiPort, Life-ET, and OK go kiosks to make donations of between NT$100 and NT$20,000. LINE users can use their bank cards or LINE points to make donations of between NT$100 and NT$9,900.

People wishing to make donations from overseas:

For those wishing to donate from overseas, be sure to include the following information:

Bank name: Mega International Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

Bank address: No.100, Chi-Lin Rd. Taipei City, Taiwan

Account number: 007-09-11868-0

Swift code：ICBCTWTP007

Beneficiary's name：Ministry of Health and Welfare Donation A/C

Please specify the purpose of the money transfer or that the postal remittance is the "0402太魯閣號事故案" (0404 Taroko accident case). In addition, in order to receive a receipt, please include the name, telephone number, and address of the donor by fax to 02-85906065 or send the relevant information via e-mail to sa21909038@mohw.gov.tw.

For more information on the donation process, please contact the MOHW consultation hotline at 1957 or 02-85906626.

As of Monday, Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the ministry had received NT$60 million in donations from the public in response to the disaster.