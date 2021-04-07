Alexa
Special exhibit tells story of Taiwan's gender literature

National Museum of Taiwan Literature's 'Reading Sexualities' exhibit kicked off April 1

By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/07 17:05
Gendered Literature displayed through clothing.  (National Museum of Taiwan Literature Website Photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Reading Sexualities" is the new exhibit unveiled on April 1 at the National Museum of Taiwan Literature (NMTL) that features a collection of literary works on the subject of gender in Taiwan.

Cross-dressing symbolizes the progressive rebellion against gender norms, freeing people from stereotypes, according to the NMTL. The showcase, which will last until February 2022, aims to convey the ideas of being true to one's self and being free to love.

Clothing adorned with excerpts of gender literature. (National Museum of Taiwan Literature Photo)

Organized in chronological order, the exhibit is divided into five sections, telling the history of Taiwanese gender literature.

The first part highlights the literary works written during the 1900s, most of which portrayed females as ghosts. Female writers at that time believed that supernatural powers could challenge the patriarchy.

In the second part, which covered the Japanese colonial period (1895-1945), freedom to love was illustrated through poems and songs. The third part, titled, "Gender Consciousness in Bud" presents literature in the 1960s and 70s, which focused on sexual desires, homosexuality, and the new feminism movement.

Magazine that discusses gender and politics. (National Museum of Taiwan Literature Photo)

As for the last two parts, literary works of the 1990s and the 2000s were displayed to illustrate the progress of gender equality and to highlight the times when literature contributed to noticeable gender advancements.

According to the exhibit introduction, all featured literary works reflect and connect to issues in Taiwanese society. People nowadays feel free to create and that is why Taiwan yields an abundant amount of literature, the exhibit curator stated.

Many people are curious about how Taiwan developed its own gender studies, said Chi Ta-wei (紀大偉), associate professor at National Chengchi University's Graduate Institute of Taiwanese literature.

Exhibit's opening ceremony (National Museum of Taiwan Literature photo)
