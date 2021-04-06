Alexa
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game with injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 11:20
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hurting his shoulder while swinging at a pitch in the third inning of a baseball game against the Sa...
San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, right, and a trainer help Fernando Tatis Jr, left, off the field after Tatis hurt his shoulder while swinging ...

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. reacts after hurting his shoulder while swinging at a pitch in the third inning of a baseball game against the Sa...

San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler, right, and a trainer help Fernando Tatis Jr, left, off the field after Tatis hurt his shoulder while swinging ...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt himself taking a hard swing Monday night and immediately left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis struck out swinging against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and two trainers helped hold his left arm against his body as he was helped off the field.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Manager Jayce Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days. Tatis later said he'd had it since rookie ball.

Tatis committed five errors through the first four games.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Updated : 2021-04-06 13:04 GMT+08:00

