Martinez, Carrier lift Golden Knights to 6-1 win over Blues

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo into the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monda... St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo into the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) and St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) chase after a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Mo... Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) and St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) chase after a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith gets tangled up with St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) as Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, watches durin... Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith gets tangled up with St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) as Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the second period of an NH... Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monda... Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) looks to pass as St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey g... St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) controls the puck as Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey gam... Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, April 5, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alec Martinez scored two goals and William Carrier added a goal and an assist, sparking the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-1 victory over the struggling St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Tomas Nosek, Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Hague also scored for Vegas.

Tyler Bozak scored for St. Louis.

Robin Lehner was in goal for the Golden Knights and made 31 saves.

With the win, the Golden Knights snapped a 0-2-1 skid and raised their overall record to 25-10-2, good for second place in the West. Vegas has won its last four meetings against St. Louis.

The Blues are 0-6-1 with just eight goals scored since March 22, good for fifth place in the West. St. Louis has fallen to 2-8-1 in its last 11 games.

The Golden Knights’ scored the first two goals before St. Louis got one in the first period.

Nosek got Vegas going at 6:25 on a tip-in. Standing in front of the net, he redirected a shot from the point by Nick Holden for his first goal this season. Vegas made it 2-0 at 12:45, when Martinez snapped a wrist shot from inside the blue line.

St. Louis cut the lead to 2-1 on a goal by Bozak at 17:01. Zach Sanford skated behind the net and passed to Bozak in the slot and his wrist shot beat Lehner.

Vegas blew the game open with four goals in the second period.

The Golden Knights scored two goals 32 seconds apart and added another for three goals in 1:59 and a 5-1 advantage in the second period. Martinez scored on a one-timer at 7:08, followed by Carrier, who tipped in a shot at 7:40. Marchessault scored on a wrist shot at 9:07.

That goal chased rookie goalie Villie Husso, who faced 19 shots. Jordan Binnington came in for Husso, who started successive games for the first time with the Blues.

Binnington was touched for Vegas’ final second-period goal at 13:00 when Hague scored on a wrist shot.

The game began a stretch in which the Blues will play eight of their next 10 games at home. St. Louis fell to 4-9-4 at home.

RETURN OF PIETRANGELO

The Blues honored Alex Pietrangelo, the former Blues captain and a big part of the Stanley Cup champion team, with a video tribute and a standing ovation by the limited number of fans in attendance. Pietrangelo made his first return to St. Louis since signing a free-agent contract with the Vegas Golden Knights last October as a player. He missed the games in St. Louis on March 12-13 because of an injury. After the morning skate on a video chat, Pietrangelo said about the experience: “A little different, right? Obviously I didn’t really know where to go this morning coming in the other way, but all good. Obviously an exciting game for me. I didn’t get to come last time, but business as usual for us out there.”

BLUES ROSTER MOVE

The St. Louis Blues activated defenseman Colton Parayko from injured reserve. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Parayko has missed the past 21 games — dating to Feb. 15 — with an upper-body injury. The Blues also assigned forward Jacob de la Rose, who cleared waivers Monday, to the taxi squad.

INJURIES

Golden Knights F Ryan Reaves (lower-body injury) has missed four games and D Zach Whitecloud (upper-body injury) has missed three games. Reaves made the trip with the team to St. Louis. Whitecloud did not make the trip.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Knights will remain in St. Louis and play the Blues on Wednesday night.

