Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP sources: ESPN fires Paul Pierce after racy video

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/06 10:13
AP sources: ESPN fires Paul Pierce after racy video

NBA analyst Paul Pierce has been fired by ESPN, people familiar with the situation confirmed Monday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly comment on personnel matters.

The news was first reported by Barrett Sports Media.

Pierce, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, had worked for the network since 2017, including being a part of the “NBA Countdown" pregame show. He posted an Instagram video Friday night that showed him playing poker and smoking with scantily clad dancers performing in the background.

Pierce, the MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, addressed his future on Twitter, posting, “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-06 11:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment