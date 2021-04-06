Alexa
Taiwan distillery cancels 'student ambassadors' program after public backlash

Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor criticized for recruiting university students as campus ambassadors

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 11:14
Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. (Kinmen County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. (KKL), a popular distillery in Kinmen County, has canceled its program to recruit "university promoters" after the plan was accused of encouraging drinking on campuses.

In a recruitment ad posted in March, the state-owned liquor company said it was looking for student ambassadors from 52 universities across the country to promote responsible drinking and familiarize their classmates with KKL products. Any students pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree could apply, and those selected as promoters would be given free distillery tours and spirits-tasting lessons.

The ad quickly drew criticism from parents, health professionals, and lawmakers for its attempt to expose university students to hard liquor. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書), who labeled the ad "highly inappropriate," warned that KKL may have been violating The Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act.

Despite initially explaining that the project was aimed at educating students about the importance of responsible drinking, the distillery announced Monday (April 5) that it would terminate the program to avoid further misunderstanding. While promising to approach future events with more caution, the company stressed that it would continue to promote sensible drinking habits among young Taiwanese.
