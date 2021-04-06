Alexa
Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/06 09:39
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Mon...
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Svi Mykhailiuk (14) shoots between Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) and forward Saddiq Bey, right, in the first ha...
Oklahoma City Thunder center Tony Bradley, left, hangs from the basket after a dunk in front of Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson, right, in the firs...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown (9) in the first half of an NBA basket...
Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee, right, shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball g...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, right, blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball gam...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108 on Monday night.

Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. He looked at home during his return, making 7 of 15 shots and adding five rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes.

Frank Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 14 points apiece for Detroit, which was coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday — the franchise’s worst defeat since a 44-point loss in 1994.

Aleksej Pokusevski scored 19 points for the Thunder, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 17. Mykhailiuk was acquired in a trade with Detroit last month.

Oklahoma City again played without starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis, right foot), Lu Dort (concussion protocol) and Darius Bazley (bruised left shoulder).

The Thunder have been blown out for three straight games. Oklahoma City’s 133-85 loss at Portland on Saturday was the largest margin of defeat in Thunder history, and that followed a 37-point loss to Phoenix the night before. Oklahoma City has lost six of seven overall.

The Pistons led 42-19 in the second quarter before taking a 58-47 halftime lead. Grant scored 14 points before the break.

Detroit created some distance in the third quarter and led 93-77 heading into the final period. The Pistons' largest lead was 27 points in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Guard Cory Joseph was called for a Flagrant 1 foul for a body block on Justin Robinson in the second quarter. ... Made all nine of their free throws in the third quarter and 21 of 24 overall. ... Starters Mason Plumlee and Wayne Ellington rested.

Thunder: Forward Justin Jackson was waived. ... Robinson, a guard, was added on a 10-day contract, and Jaylen Hoard, a forward, got a two-way deal. Hoard scored 10 points and Robinson added nine. ... Guard/Forward Kenrich Williams left with a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Pistons visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

The Thunder host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Updated : 2021-04-06 11:33 GMT+08:00

