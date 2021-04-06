Alexa
British man has near-fatal mountain bike crash in eastern Taiwan

Man sent hurtling down hillside after colliding with guardrail in Hualien

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/06 10:46
(Hualien Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A British man lost all vital signs on Sunday (April 4) after crashing his bicycle on a mountain path in eastern Hualien County.

On Sunday, a 62-year-old British man was cycling with two of his countrymen at the 160.9-kilometer mark of the Central Cross-Island Highway in Hualien when he suddenly lost control and collided with a guardrail, reported KS News. The impact sent him hurtling down the hillside.

Scene of accident. (Hualien Country Fire Department photo)

His cycling companions, who were about two minutes behind him, discovered that his bicycle had impacted the guardrail and a pole. They then walked down the hillside and found their friend, who had suffered injuries to his head, torso, and left leg, and immediately called for help.

When firefighters arrived on the scene at around 10 a.m. they found that the man was not breathing and did not have a pulse. They immediately began CPR and rushed him to the Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Paramedics tending to cyclist. (Hualien Country Fire Department photo)

The man is reportedly working in Taiwan and had decided to spend his holiday weekend cycling in the mountains with his friends. People familiar with the route said it is very steep with many sharp turns and that accidents are a frequent occurrence when braking fails to slow speeding vehicles.

Paramedics, friend carrying man. (Hualien Country Fire Department photo)

Paramedics preparing to load man onto ambulance. (Hualien Country Fire Department photo)
