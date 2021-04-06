Alexa
Doncic's 31 points pace Mavs over NBA-leading Jazz 111-103

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 09:28
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) goes up to shoot as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center right, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) watches forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) dunk the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Ut...
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley, right, drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson, left, to the basket for a shot in the first half of an NBA bas...
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, goes up for a shot as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, defends in the first half of an NBA ...
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, left, Luka Doncic, center, and Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale, right, all compete for control of the ba...
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) works against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, for a shot-opportunity in the first half of...

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and Dorian Finney-Smith added a season-high 23 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 111-103 on Monday night for their season-best fifth straight win.

The NBA-leading Jazz had their nine-game winning streak halted.

Jalen Brunson scored 20 points, Josh Richardson 17 and Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 as Dallas won for the first time in three games versus Utah this season. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas’ No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder, sat out with a sprained right wrist.

Mike Conley scored 28 points to lead the Jazz, who trailed by as many as 18 points. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 each, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Dallas beat Utah at its long-range game. The Mavericks were 23 for 49 from behind the arc, while the Jazz, leading the NBA averaging 17.1 3-pointers per game and ranked second hitting 39.8% from long range, were 12 for 44 for 27.3%. They were 9 for 23 in the first half.

TIP-INS

It was Mitchell’s first road game since he declined to remain with the team last Tuesday when its initial charter flight to a game in Memphis returned to Salt Lake City after striking a block of birds during takeoff, damaging the plane and its left engine. … Porzingis was activated on Jan. 13 following offseason knee surgery and has missed nine games, the Mavericks going 4-5 in those games.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Phoenix on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Visit Houston on Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Updated : 2021-04-06 11:31 GMT+08:00

