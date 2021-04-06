Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/04/06 05:39
Kentucky point guard Devin Askew enters transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky point guard Devin Askew has entered the NCAA transfer portal after starting 20 of 25 games as a Wildcats freshman.

A school release states that Askew can transfer without restrictions per NCAA rules. Askew, 6-foot-3, averaged 6.5 points and was second on the team with 2.9 assists per game. He led Kentucky in assists 16 times last season and dished out a career-high seven in a double-overtime victory at Mississippi State.

Askew, who was rated as the 2021 recruiting class’ consensus top point guard before reclassifying, said he is thankful for the opportunity at Kentucky and coaches who contributed to his development. In entering the transfer portal, the Sacramento, California, native added, “it will be part of my growth in this game to explore a new opportunity.”

Coach John Calipari said he respected Askew’s decision and added that his hope “is that he takes the fight he learned here with him wherever he goes.”

