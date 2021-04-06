Alexa
Angels INF Fletcher gets raise to $2M this year in $26M deal

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 04:44
Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher (22) singles during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, April 3, 2021, in A...

Los Angeles Angels' David Fletcher (22) singles during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, April 3, 2021, in A...

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Infielder David Fletcher will get a $2 million salary this season as part of his $26 million, five-year contract with the Los Angeles Angeles, up from a $615,000 salary in the majors and $296,760 in the minors under the one-year contract he agreed to in February.

The deal, announced ahead of Thursday’s opener, calls for a salary of $4 million next season, when he would have been eligible for arbitration for the first time. He gets $6 million each in 2023 and 2024, and $6.5 million in 2025, the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.

Los Angeles has an $8 million option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout. If that option is exercised, the Angels can exercise an $8.5 million option for 2027 with a $1.5 million buyout.

“It’s exciting to me to know I’m going to be playing at home for a while now,” Fletcher said after the deal was announced. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Ideally, if it was up to me, I’d play here my whole career, and I have a lot of work to do to make that happen, but I’m excited.”

