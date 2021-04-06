Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tesla, Delta rise; Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Occidental fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 04:17
Tesla, Delta rise; Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Occidental fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Tesla Inc., up $29.30 to $691.05.

The electric car maker delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co., down $12.42 to $152.18.

The energy company is buying DoublePoint Energy for $6.4 billion.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.42 to $50.25.

Delta Air Lines canceled about 100 flights due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.

Leaf Group Ltd., up $1.50 to $8.53.

The lifestyle branding company is being bought by Graham Holdings for about $323 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up $1.99 to $29.71.

The cruise line operator submitted plans to restart cruises, including requiring vaccinations of guests and crewmembers.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.41 to $21.18.

The FDA declined approval of the biopharmaceutical company’s drug pimavanserin for dementia-related psychosis.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $2.07 to $25.31.

The price of crude oil slipped and dragged down energy stocks.

Palantir Technologies Inc., up 37 cents to $23.44.

The software company won a 5-year, $89.9 million contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Updated : 2021-04-06 05:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment