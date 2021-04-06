Tesla, Delta rise; Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Occidental fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Tesla Inc., up $29.30 to $691.05.
The electric car maker delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co., down $12.42 to $152.18.
The energy company is buying DoublePoint Energy for $6.4 billion.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up $1.42 to $50.25.
Delta Air Lines canceled about 100 flights due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.
Leaf Group Ltd., up $1.50 to $8.53.
The lifestyle branding company is being bought by Graham Holdings for about $323 million.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., up $1.99 to $29.71.
The cruise line operator submitted plans to restart cruises, including requiring vaccinations of guests and crewmembers.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.41 to $21.18.
The FDA declined approval of the biopharmaceutical company’s drug pimavanserin for dementia-related psychosis.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $2.07 to $25.31.
The price of crude oil slipped and dragged down energy stocks.
Palantir Technologies Inc., up 37 cents to $23.44.
The software company won a 5-year, $89.9 million contract from the National Nuclear Security Administration.