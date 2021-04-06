Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/06 03:42
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $2.80 to $58.65 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose $2.71 to $62.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 6 cents to $1.96 a gallon. May heating oil fell 6 cents to $1.77 a gallon. May natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 40 cents to $1,728.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 17 cents to $24.78 an ounce and May copper rose 15 cents to $4.14 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.18 Japanese yen from 110.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.1811 from $1.1763.

Updated : 2021-04-06 05:28 GMT+08:00

