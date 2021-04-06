Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

EXPLAINER: Doctor testifies about Floyd's heart activity

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE , AP Chief Medical Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/06 03:48
In this image from video, witness Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, the doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Pe...

In this image from video, witness Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, the doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Pe...

George Floyd had “pulseless electrical activity” and his heart wasn’t beating when he arrived at a Minneapolis hospital, a doctor testified Monday.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld was on duty at Hennepin County Medical Center the night Floyd was brought in after being restrained by police last May, and testified Monday at the trial of one of the officers.

Here’s what Langenfeld saw and what it means:

WHAT IS PULSELESS ELECTRICAL ACTIVITY?

It means that some feeble or disorganized electrical activity can be detected on a heart monitor but it’s not enough to make the heart beat and supply blood and oxygen to the rest of the body.

WHAT ELSE DID THE DOCTOR SEE?

Floyd had no pulse when he arrived and was in cardiac arrest, which Langenfeld described as the “sudden cessation of blood flow to all the tissues of the body when the heart stops pumping.” The doctor described looking for possible explanations and theorized that hypoxia, or insufficient oxygen, was one of the top possibilities.

Doctors measured gases in Floyd's blood and saw extremely high carbon dioxide levels, again suggesting lack of sufficient oxygen.

WHAT TREATMENTS WERE GIVEN?

Floyd was given some medicines that sometimes can help restore circulation, but that did not help. Defibrillators to shock a heart back into normal rhythm do not work in a situation like Floyd’s. A narcotics antidote such as Narcan also does not help once someone is in cardiac arrest, Langenfeld said.

WHEN DID THE DOCTOR PRONOUNCE HIM DEAD?

Floyd had been in cardiac arrest before arriving at the hospital and doctors worked on him for roughly half an hour after his arrival. After his heart activity stopped altogether — “flatlining” Langenfeld called it — the doctor pronounced him dead.

The county medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide and said he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Updated : 2021-04-06 05:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment