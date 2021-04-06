English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Chelsea 2, West Brom 5
Leeds 2, Sheffield United 1
Leicester 0, Man City 2
Arsenal 0, Liverpool 3
Southampton 3, Burnley 2
Newcastle 2, Tottenham 2
Aston Villa 3, Fulham 1
Man United 2, Brighton 1
Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 3:15 p.m.
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Burnley vs. Newcastle, 7 a.m.
West Ham vs. Leicester, 9:05 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.
West Brom vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.
Brighton vs. Everton, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth 3, Middlesbrough 1
Bristol City 0, Stoke 2
Cardiff 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Derby 2, Luton Town 0
Millwall 1, Rotherham 0
Preston 1, Norwich 1
QPR 3, Coventry 0
Watford 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Wycombe 1, Blackburn 0
Barnsley 1, Reading 1
Birmingham 1, Swansea 0
Huddersfield 1, Brentford 1
Middlesbrough 1, Watford 1
Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 2
Coventry 3, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 1, Barnsley 2
Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1
Reading 3, Derby 1
Rotherham 0, Wycombe 3
Stoke 1, Millwall 2
Swansea 0, Preston 1
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cardiff 0
Brentford vs. Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Norwich vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Swansea, 1 p.m.
Rotherham vs. QPR, 2 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.
Gillingham 1, Wigan 0
Doncaster 0, Charlton 1
Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0
Crewe 1, Hull 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Peterborough 1
Ipswich 2, Bristol Rovers 1
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 0
Plymouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Portsmouth 2, Rochdale 1
Sunderland 3, Oxford United 1
Swindon 0, Blackpool 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1
Blackpool 4, Gillingham 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Doncaster 1
Burton Albion 2, Swindon 1
Hull 3, Northampton 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Crewe 2
Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2
Peterborough 1, Sunderland 1
Rochdale 0, Ipswich 0
Shrewsbury 3, Plymouth 0
Wigan 0, Portsmouth 1
Charlton vs. Lincoln, 2 p.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 1 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Ipswich, 1:30 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley, 2 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 2 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 2 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 2 p.m.
Carlisle 2, Crawley Town 0
Bolton 0, Colchester 0
Scunthorpe 0, Crawley Town 0
Barrow 2, Newport County 1
Bradford 4, Forest Green 1
Cambridge United 2, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 4, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town 0, Leyton Orient 2
Oldham 0, Stevenage 1
Port Vale 1, Exeter 0
Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1
Walsall 0, Harrogate Town 0
Southend 0, Carlisle 2
Colchester 1, Barrow 1
Crawley Town 1, Oldham 4
Exeter 0, Mansfield Town 0
Forest Green 0, Salford 2
Grimsby Town 1, Cheltenham 1
Harrogate Town 0, Port Vale 2
Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0
Newport County 1, Bolton 0
Stevenage 1, Bradford 1
Tranmere 1, Cambridge United 1
Carlisle vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Southend, 1:30 p.m.
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Scunthorpe, 1:30 p.m.
Walsall vs. Tranmere, 2 p.m.
Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 2 p.m.
Barrow vs. Exeter, 2 p.m.
Newport County vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.
Salford vs. Bolton, 2 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 2 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Dover Athletic, 2 p.m. ppd
Notts County 0, Aldershot 1
Solihull Moors 3, Wealdstone 0
Notts County 1, Wrexham 0
Hartlepool 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1
Aldershot 1, Stockport County 2
Altrincham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnet 0, Solihull Moors 2
Bromley 2, Wealdstone 2
Dover Athletic vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Eastleigh 0, Chesterfield 1
Torquay United 1, Woking 0
Weymouth 2, Maidenhead United 1
Boreham Wood 0, Sutton United 0
Boreham Wood 2, Hartlepool 2
Chesterfield vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Aldershot 2
Halifax Town 3, Weymouth 2
Kings Lynn 2, Altrincham 0
Maidenhead United 0, Eastleigh 1
Solihull Moors 0, Sutton United 0
Wealdstone 5, Barnet 1
Woking 2, Notts County 4
Wrexham 0, Torquay United 1
Stockport County 0, Bromley 0
Dover Athletic vs. Sutton United, 8 a.m. ppd
Aldershot vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Halifax Town, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m.
Barnet vs. Dover Athletic, 12:45 p.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Wrexham, 2 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Kings Lynn, 2 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Torquay United, 2 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Bromley, 10 a.m.