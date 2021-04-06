Alexa
English Summaries

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 03:45
English Summaries

Monday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Everton 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton: James Rodriguez (56).

Crystal Palace: Michy Batshuayi (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship Middlesbrough 1, Watford 1

Middlesbrough: Yannick Bolasie (78).

Watford: Ismaila Sarr (32).

Halftime: 0-1.

Blackburn 0, Bournemouth 2

Bournemouth: Philip Billing (29), Arnaut Danjuma (75).

Halftime: 0-1.

Coventry 3, Bristol City 1

Coventry: Leo Ostigard (9), Matt Godden (63), Viktor Gyokeres (87).

Bristol City: Nahki Wells (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Luton Town 1, Barnsley 2

Luton Town: James Collins (83).

Barnsley: Daryl Dike (27, 59).

Halftime: 0-1.

Nottingham Forest 3, QPR 1

Nottingham Forest: Alexander Mighten (44), Lewis Grabban (63), James Garner (69).

QPR: Lyndon Dykes (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Reading 3, Derby 1

Reading: Michael Olise (45), George Puscas (57), Lucas Joao (84).

Derby: Tom Lawrence (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rotherham 0, Wycombe 3

Wycombe: Admiral Muskwe (2), Jason McCarthy (24), David Wheeler (83).

Halftime: 0-2.

Stoke 1, Millwall 2

Stoke: Jacob Brown (41).

Millwall: Murray Wallace (36), Mason Bennett (71).

Halftime: 1-1.

Swansea 0, Preston 1

Preston: Matt Grimes (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 5, Cardiff 0

Sheffield Wednesday: Julian Borner (5), Callum Paterson (20), Adam Reach (23, 69), Jordan Rhodes (65).

Halftime: 3-0.

England League One AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Fleetwood Town: Barrie McKay (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackpool 4, Gillingham 1

Blackpool: Jerry Yates (5, 20), Sulaiman Kaikai (30), Elliot Embleton (61).

Gillingham: Jordan Graham (14).

Halftime: 3-1.

Bristol Rovers 2, Doncaster 1

Bristol Rovers: Luke McCormick (37, 56).

Doncaster: James Coppinger (13).

Halftime: 1-1.

Burton Albion 2, Swindon 1

Burton Albion: Tom Hamer (26), John Brayford (83).

Swindon: Jack Payne (35).

Halftime: 1-1.

Hull 3, Northampton 0

Hull: Callum Elder (30), Keane Lewis Potter (44), Gavin Whyte (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Crewe 2

Crewe: Mikael Mandron (15, 20).

Halftime: 0-2.

Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Oxford United: Elliott Lee (25).

Accrington Stanley: Paul Smyth (16), Michael Nottingham (70).

Halftime: 1-1.

Peterborough 1, Sunderland 1

Peterborough: Siriki Dembele (66).

Sunderland: Aiden McGeady (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rochdale 0, Ipswich 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Shrewsbury 3, Plymouth 0

Shrewsbury: Will Aimson (53), Shaun Whalley (77), Nathanael Ogbeta (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wigan 0, Portsmouth 1

Portsmouth: Andy Cannon (46).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two Colchester 1, Barrow 1

Colchester: Callum Harriott (33).

Barrow: Tom Beadling (88).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crawley Town 1, Oldham 4

Crawley Town: James Tilley (90).

Oldham: Conor McAleny (40, 47), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (41), Dylan Bahamboula (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Exeter 0, Mansfield Town 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Forest Green 0, Salford 2

Salford: Ian Henderson (38, 77).

Halftime: 0-1.

Grimsby Town 1, Cheltenham 1

Grimsby Town: Lenell John-Lewis (8).

Cheltenham: William Boyle (34).

Halftime: 1-1.

Harrogate Town 0, Port Vale 2

Port Vale: David Worrall (48), Kurtis Guthrie (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Leyton Orient 0, Walsall 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Newport County 1, Bolton 0

Newport County: Nicky Maynard (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stevenage 1, Bradford 1

Stevenage: Luke Norris (15).

Bradford: Clayton Donaldson (27).

Halftime: 1-1.

Tranmere 1, Cambridge United 1

Tranmere: Paul Lewis (11).

Cambridge United: Paul Mullin (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

England National League Boreham Wood 2, Hartlepool 2

Boreham Wood: No Name (4, 26).

Hartlepool: No Name (5, 77).

Halftime: 2-1.

Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Aldershot 2

Aldershot: No Name (43, 46).

Halftime: 0-1.

Halifax Town 3, Weymouth 2

Halifax Town: No Name (2, 30, 47).

Weymouth: No Name (23, 90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Kings Lynn 2, Altrincham 0

Kings Lynn: No Name (79, 86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Maidenhead United 0, Eastleigh 1

Eastleigh: No Name (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Solihull Moors 0, Sutton United 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Wealdstone 5, Barnet 1

Wealdstone: No Name (5, 29, 69, 72, 76).

Barnet: No Name (46).

Halftime: 2-0.

Woking 2, Notts County 4

Woking: No Name (28, 33).

Notts County: No Name (20, 60, 66, 79).

Halftime: 2-1.

Wrexham 0, Torquay United 1

Torquay United: No Name (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Stockport County 0, Bromley 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Updated : 2021-04-06 05:27 GMT+08:00

