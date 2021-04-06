English Summaries

Monday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Everton: James Rodriguez (56).
Crystal Palace: Michy Batshuayi (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Middlesbrough: Yannick Bolasie (78).
Watford: Ismaila Sarr (32).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bournemouth: Philip Billing (29), Arnaut Danjuma (75).
Halftime: 0-1.
Coventry: Leo Ostigard (9), Matt Godden (63), Viktor Gyokeres (87).
Bristol City: Nahki Wells (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Luton Town: James Collins (83).
Barnsley: Daryl Dike (27, 59).
Halftime: 0-1.
Nottingham Forest: Alexander Mighten (44), Lewis Grabban (63), James Garner (69).
QPR: Lyndon Dykes (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Reading: Michael Olise (45), George Puscas (57), Lucas Joao (84).
Derby: Tom Lawrence (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wycombe: Admiral Muskwe (2), Jason McCarthy (24), David Wheeler (83).
Halftime: 0-2.
Stoke: Jacob Brown (41).
Millwall: Murray Wallace (36), Mason Bennett (71).
Halftime: 1-1.
Preston: Matt Grimes (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Sheffield Wednesday: Julian Borner (5), Callum Paterson (20), Adam Reach (23, 69), Jordan Rhodes (65).
Halftime: 3-0.
Fleetwood Town: Barrie McKay (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
Blackpool: Jerry Yates (5, 20), Sulaiman Kaikai (30), Elliot Embleton (61).
Gillingham: Jordan Graham (14).
Halftime: 3-1.
Bristol Rovers: Luke McCormick (37, 56).
Doncaster: James Coppinger (13).
Halftime: 1-1.
Burton Albion: Tom Hamer (26), John Brayford (83).
Swindon: Jack Payne (35).
Halftime: 1-1.
Hull: Callum Elder (30), Keane Lewis Potter (44), Gavin Whyte (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Crewe: Mikael Mandron (15, 20).
Halftime: 0-2.
Oxford United: Elliott Lee (25).
Accrington Stanley: Paul Smyth (16), Michael Nottingham (70).
Halftime: 1-1.
Peterborough: Siriki Dembele (66).
Sunderland: Aiden McGeady (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Shrewsbury: Will Aimson (53), Shaun Whalley (77), Nathanael Ogbeta (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Portsmouth: Andy Cannon (46).
Halftime: 0-0.
Colchester: Callum Harriott (33).
Barrow: Tom Beadling (88).
Halftime: 1-0.
Crawley Town: James Tilley (90).
Oldham: Conor McAleny (40, 47), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (41), Dylan Bahamboula (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
Halftime: 0-0.
Salford: Ian Henderson (38, 77).
Halftime: 0-1.
Grimsby Town: Lenell John-Lewis (8).
Cheltenham: William Boyle (34).
Halftime: 1-1.
Port Vale: David Worrall (48), Kurtis Guthrie (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Newport County: Nicky Maynard (63).
Halftime: 0-0.
Stevenage: Luke Norris (15).
Bradford: Clayton Donaldson (27).
Halftime: 1-1.
Tranmere: Paul Lewis (11).
Cambridge United: Paul Mullin (60).
Halftime: 1-0.
Boreham Wood: No Name (4, 26).
Hartlepool: No Name (5, 77).
Halftime: 2-1.
Aldershot: No Name (43, 46).
Halftime: 0-1.
Halifax Town: No Name (2, 30, 47).
Weymouth: No Name (23, 90).
Halftime: 2-1.
Kings Lynn: No Name (79, 86).
Halftime: 0-0.
Eastleigh: No Name (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Wealdstone: No Name (5, 29, 69, 72, 76).
Barnet: No Name (46).
Halftime: 2-0.
Woking: No Name (28, 33).
Notts County: No Name (20, 60, 66, 79).
Halftime: 2-1.
Torquay United: No Name (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.