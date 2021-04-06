Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 03:17
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 124.05 Up .50
May 121.40 122.90 120.55 122.10 Up .50
Jul 125.95 Up .55
Jul 123.25 124.80 122.50 124.05 Up .50
Sep 125.45 126.70 124.45 125.95 Up .55
Dec 128.00 129.05 126.90 128.40 Up .60
Mar 130.15 131.10 129.00 130.45 Up .55
May 130.85 132.10 130.10 131.55 Up .65
Jul 131.55 132.65 130.90 132.30 Up .75
Sep 132.10 133.10 131.25 132.80 Up .85
Dec 132.65 133.65 131.75 133.40 Up .90
Mar 133.45 134.40 132.60 134.40 Up 1.05
May 134.20 135.15 133.85 135.15 Up 1.05
Jul 134.70 135.70 134.40 135.70 Up 1.00
Sep 135.20 136.25 134.85 136.25 Up 1.00
Dec 137.25 Up 1.00
Mar 137.25 Up 1.00

Updated : 2021-04-06 05:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment