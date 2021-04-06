New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|124.05
|Up
|.50
|May
|121.40
|122.90
|120.55
|122.10
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|125.95
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|123.25
|124.80
|122.50
|124.05
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|125.45
|126.70
|124.45
|125.95
|Up
|.55
|Dec
|128.00
|129.05
|126.90
|128.40
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|130.15
|131.10
|129.00
|130.45
|Up
|.55
|May
|130.85
|132.10
|130.10
|131.55
|Up
|.65
|Jul
|131.55
|132.65
|130.90
|132.30
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|132.10
|133.10
|131.25
|132.80
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|132.65
|133.65
|131.75
|133.40
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|133.45
|134.40
|132.60
|134.40
|Up
|1.05
|May
|134.20
|135.15
|133.85
|135.15
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|134.70
|135.70
|134.40
|135.70
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|135.20
|136.25
|134.85
|136.25
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|137.25
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|137.25
|Up
|1.00