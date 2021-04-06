Alexa
Gerasimov, Hanfmann beat seeded players in Sardegna Open

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 03:20
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Egor Gerasimov defeated seventh-seeded Guido Pella 6-4, 6-0 and Yannick Hanfmann beat No. 8 Tommy Paul 7-6 (8), 5-7, 6-3 in the first round of the Sardegna Open on Monday.

Also, Aljaz Bedene rallied past 19-year-old Giulio Zeppieri 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) and Laslo Djere eliminated Italian wild card Federico Gaio 6-4, 6-2.

The ATP 250 tournament at the Cagliari Tennis Club was inserted into the calendar with a one-year license, following a similar event at Forte Village in October.

