BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 03:18
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2364 Down 52
May 2385 2427 2332 2336 Down 56
Jul 2380 Down 55
Jul 2420 2450 2360 2364 Down 52
Sep 2445 2469 2377 2380 Down 55
Dec 2450 2473 2388 2390 Down 44
Mar 2449 2472 2390 2392 Down 38
May 2451 2460 2392 2394 Down 37
Jul 2431 2433 2396 2396 Down 36
Sep 2432 2432 2397 2397 Down 35
Dec 2433 2433 2398 2398 Down 35
Mar 2398 Down 35

Updated : 2021-04-06 05:25 GMT+08:00

