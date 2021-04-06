BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2364 Down 52 May 2385 2427 2332 2336 Down 56 Jul 2380 Down 55 Jul 2420 2450 2360 2364 Down 52 Sep 2445 2469 2377 2380 Down 55 Dec 2450 2473 2388 2390 Down 44 Mar 2449 2472 2390 2392 Down 38 May 2451 2460 2392 2394 Down 37 Jul 2431 2433 2396 2396 Down 36 Sep 2432 2432 2397 2397 Down 35 Dec 2433 2433 2398 2398 Down 35 Mar 2398 Down 35