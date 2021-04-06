BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2364
|Down
|52
|May
|2385
|2427
|2332
|2336
|Down
|56
|Jul
|2380
|Down
|55
|Jul
|2420
|2450
|2360
|2364
|Down
|52
|Sep
|2445
|2469
|2377
|2380
|Down
|55
|Dec
|2450
|2473
|2388
|2390
|Down
|44
|Mar
|2449
|2472
|2390
|2392
|Down
|38
|May
|2451
|2460
|2392
|2394
|Down
|37
|Jul
|2431
|2433
|2396
|2396
|Down
|36
|Sep
|2432
|2432
|2397
|2397
|Down
|35
|Dec
|2433
|2433
|2398
|2398
|Down
|35
|Mar
|2398
|Down
|35