Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wolves, Spain defender Jonny sustains another knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 02:31
Wolves, Spain defender Jonny sustains another knee injury

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton wing back Jonny Otto is set for another long spell out of action after seriously injuring his right knee again, the Premier League club said Monday.

The Spain international injured both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial cruciate ligament during training on Sunday, Wolves said, and looks certain to be unavailable for the European Championship this summer.

Jonny had recently returned to the team following an ACL injury sustained in August.

Wolves said he will see a specialist this week.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-06 03:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment