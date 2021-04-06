Alexa
Central Michigan fires men's basketball coach Keno Davis

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 02:29
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan has fired men's basketball coach Keno Davis after nine years at the helm.

CMU announced the move Monday. The Chippewas went 142-143 under Davis and did not make the NCAA Tournament. The team did appear in the NIT in 2015 after winning a Mid-American Conference title.

“I am extremely grateful to Keno for the impact he has made on our student-athletes and the greater CMU community,” athletic director Amy Folan said. “Decisions like this are always difficult. However, after spending the last few months evaluating all aspects of our program, I believe it is necessary and appropriate to make a change in leadership at this time to achieve the goals we have for men’s basketball.”

CMU went 7-16 this season, 3-13 in conference play. The school said DHR International will assist with the search for a new coach.

