Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 02:02
6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Six people were found dead in a suburban Dallas home early Monday after police say two brothers apparently killed four family members and then themselves.

Police in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Police said the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

“Apparently two brothers made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them,” police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News.

Police haven't released the identities of those who died, but said they include two teenage brothers, a sister, their father and mother and a grandmother. Police say the youngest victim was 19.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Updated : 2021-04-06 03:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment