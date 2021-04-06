Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Reds' Castellanos suspended 2 games in Hill's 1st discipline

By Associated Press
2021/04/06 01:42
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, reacts after scoring a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth...
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, scores a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth inning of a b...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier Molina, center, as they scrum with members of the Cincinnati...

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, reacts after scoring a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth...

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, scores a run ahead of the tag by St. Louis Cardinals' Jake Woodford, right, during the fourth inning of a b...

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier Molina, center, as they scrum with members of the Cincinnati...

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl during the season's opening weekend, the first discipline given by Michael Hill in his new role as Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-field operations.

Castellanos appealed the penalty to special assistant John McHale Jr. and will not serve the suspension while the appeal is pending.

Castellanos was disciplined for his actions in Saturday's game against St. Louis and was cited for “his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident.”

Castellanos, who homered on opening day and hopped out of the box before tossing his bat, was hit by a pitch from Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford in the fourth inning Saturday. Castellanos retrieved the ball and offered to toss it back to Woodford before flipping it out of play.

A wild pitch sent Castellanos scampering home from third and he scored with a headfirst slide for a 7-2 lead, bumping into Woodford, who took the throw from catcher Yadier Molina at the plate.

As Castellanos began walking away, Molina rushed up and tapped him from behind, and the benches and bullpens emptied in a wild scene. Castellanos was ejected.

Molina was fined Monday along with St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Jordan Hicks, and Cincinnati infielder Eugenio Suárez and outfielder Jesse Winker.

Hill, the former Miami Marlins' president of baseball operations, took over from Chris Young, who stayed just one season in the role of Joe Torre’s replacement as MLB's disciplinarian. Young left to become general manager of the Texas Rangers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-06 03:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment