Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/05 23:53
Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

The Norwegian Cruise Line is seeking permission to resume trips from U.S. ports on July 4, requiring passengers and crew members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before the trip.

The Miami company said its precautions go well beyond steps taken by others in the travel and leisure industry that have already reopened, including airlines, hotel, restaurants and sporting events.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd plans to begin U.S. sailings at 60% of capacity and raise that to 80% in August and 100% in September. Norwegian also operates Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Company shares rose less than 1% Monday. Shares of rivals Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Group gained nearly 6% and more than 4%, respectively.

CEO Frank Del Rio detailed the request in a letter to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has blocked cruise ships from U.S. ports with a no-sail order since March 2020, after outbreaks on several ships around the world.

On Friday, the CDC updated its guidance to say that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. It also issued more technical details around its conditional plan to allow cruise ships in U.S. ports, but it did not say when cruise lines could resume sailing.

Still, Walensky urged caution and said she would “advocate against general travel overall” given the rising number of infections.

The CDC did not respond immediately for comment Monday.

Updated : 2021-04-06 00:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
Photo of doctor comforting child after Taiwan’s train accident warms hearts
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
1st batch of COVAX vaccines arrives in Taiwan
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan train derailment victim mistakenly blamed for accident
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailing
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment
Taiwan transportation minister quits post after fatal derailment