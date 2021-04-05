Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 32 21 9 2 0 44 97 68
Macon 27 20 4 2 1 43 78 54
Pensacola 28 12 12 2 2 28 81 74
Huntsville 26 12 13 1 0 25 72 80
Birmingham 29 6 18 5 0 17 61 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-05 23:23 GMT+08:00

