By Associated Press
2021/04/05 22:01
NBA Leaders

THROUGH APRIL 4

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 41 449 296 1284 31.3
Lillard, POR 47 429 337 1391 29.6
Curry, GS 42 407 225 1235 29.4
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Doncic, DAL 43 437 226 1229 28.6
Irving, BKN 35 376 121 968 27.7
LaVine, CHI 47 460 209 1286 27.4
Williamson, NO 44 444 264 1160 26.4
Jokic, DEN 49 508 202 1291 26.3
Harden, BKN 41 334 275 1060 25.9
Leonard, LAC 42 394 212 1081 25.7
Mitchell, UTA 46 402 216 1179 25.6
Booker, PHO 44 416 205 1128 25.6
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Young, ATL 47 357 361 1185 25.2
Tatum, BOS 44 407 171 1109 25.2
Fox, SAC 49 438 236 1200 24.5
Brown, BOS 46 422 152 1118 24.3
Vucevic, CHI 49 477 107 1184 24.2
Sexton, CLE 42 371 197 1007 24.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 269 413 .651
Holmes, SAC 277 430 .644
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Harrell, LAL 307 488 .629
Poeltl, SA 172 275 .625
Williamson, NO 444 712 .624
Ayton, PHO 299 492 .608
Plumlee, DET 196 324 .605
Kanter, POR 248 412 .602
Capela, ATL 288 488 .590

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 44 211 414 625 14.2
Gobert, UTA 49 165 481 646 13.2
Valanciunas, MEM 42 174 352 526 12.5
Kanter, POR 49 209 361 570 11.6
Vucevic, CHI 49 95 471 566 11.6
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Sabonis, IND 47 120 412 532 11.3
Jokic, DEN 49 140 397 537 11.0
Ayton, PHO 48 157 361 518 10.8
Randle, NY 49 67 457 524 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 41 454 11.1
Westbrook, WAS 41 431 10.5
Young, ATL 47 443 9.4
Doncic, DAL 43 378 8.8
Paul, PHO 47 410 8.7
Jokic, DEN 49 421 8.6
Green, GS 42 356 8.5
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 47 363 7.7
Morant, MEM 39 293 7.5

Updated : 2021-04-05 23:23 GMT+08:00

