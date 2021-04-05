ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|43
|30
|11
|0
|2
|62
|157
|111
|Indy
|42
|25
|14
|3
|0
|53
|128
|119
|Greenville
|42
|19
|13
|8
|2
|48
|122
|131
|South Carolina
|40
|18
|13
|6
|3
|45
|117
|126
|Orlando
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|122
|124
|Jacksonville
|39
|16
|17
|3
|3
|38
|100
|116
|Wheeling
|41
|13
|23
|5
|0
|31
|122
|144
|Fort Wayne
|23
|14
|6
|2
|1
|31
|78
|60
|Wichita
|44
|27
|12
|4
|1
|59
|131
|113
|Allen
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|133
|112
|Utah
|43
|19
|14
|4
|6
|48
|125
|142
|Kansas City
|43
|19
|16
|6
|2
|46
|118
|119
|Rapid City
|44
|20
|20
|3
|1
|44
|131
|143
|Tulsa
|45
|20
|21
|3
|1
|44
|98
|122
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Kansas City 7, Tulsa 1
No games scheduled
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.