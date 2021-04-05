Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 22:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 43 30 11 0 2 62 157 111
Indy 42 25 14 3 0 53 128 119
Greenville 42 19 13 8 2 48 122 131
South Carolina 40 18 13 6 3 45 117 126
Orlando 41 21 16 3 1 46 122 124
Jacksonville 39 16 17 3 3 38 100 116
Wheeling 41 13 23 5 0 31 122 144
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 23 14 6 2 1 31 78 60
Wichita 44 27 12 4 1 59 131 113
Allen 40 24 13 2 1 51 133 112
Utah 43 19 14 4 6 48 125 142
Kansas City 43 19 16 6 2 46 118 119
Rapid City 44 20 20 3 1 44 131 143
Tulsa 45 20 21 3 1 44 98 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 7, Tulsa 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-05 23:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Frenchman killed in eastern Taiwan train derailment, 3 foreigners injured
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Update: 50 die after train derails in eastern Taiwan
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Truck driver involved in Taiwan train derailment forged construction photos in 2015
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
1 American dead, another missing following Taiwan train derailment
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Train dashcam shows truck on rail before collision in eastern Taiwan
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
Construction site manager detained over fatal Taiwan train accident
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
(Update) Reported death toll in Taiwan train derailment is 50
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Improperly parked construction vehicle blamed for fatal Taiwan train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash
Taiwan ‘corpse repairers’ recount heartbreaking moments after fatal train crash