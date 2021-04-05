Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 38 25 9 4 54 132 117 13-4-2 12-5-2 7-3-0
N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 15-1-2 9-9-2 6-4-0
Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 16-3-1 8-9-1 6-3-1
Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86 10-5-2 9-5-3 5-4-1
Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132 8-7-3 9-7-2 3-5-2
N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 8-6-3 9-9-2 6-3-1
New Jersey 36 13 17 6 32 88 113 4-12-3 9-5-3 4-4-2
Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128 4-11-4 4-12-2 2-6-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Florida 39 26 9 4 56 130 103 14-4-3 12-5-1 7-3-0
Tampa Bay 38 26 10 2 54 130 93 15-4-0 11-6-2 6-4-0
Carolina 37 25 9 3 53 120 92 12-2-3 13-7-0 5-3-2
Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 11-8-0 9-10-1 8-2-0
Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 10-7-2 7-10-3 3-7-0
Dallas 36 13 13 10 36 98 95 7-6-7 6-7-3 4-3-3
Columbus 40 14 18 8 36 98 129 7-6-6 7-12-2 3-6-1
Detroit 40 13 22 5 31 88 125 9-8-3 4-14-2 4-5-1
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Colorado 37 25 8 4 54 132 83 17-4-2 8-4-2 8-0-2
Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84 14-4-2 10-6-0 5-4-1
Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89 13-3-0 10-8-2 6-3-1
Arizona 38 18 15 5 41 102 116 10-8-3 8-7-2 6-3-1
St. Louis 37 16 15 6 38 103 118 4-8-4 12-7-2 2-7-1
San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 7-6-2 10-10-2 6-3-1
Los Angeles 36 14 16 6 34 98 102 6-6-4 8-10-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 39 11 21 7 29 87 130 5-12-4 6-9-3 3-6-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 125 95 12-6-2 13-4-1 6-3-1
Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109 13-8-0 10-6-1 6-3-1
Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104 10-6-2 12-7-1 5-4-1
Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94 7-6-2 9-3-7 5-3-2
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Calgary 39 16 20 3 35 100 119 9-8-1 7-12-2 2-8-0
Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142 8-7-4 5-14-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5, New Jersey 4

Florida 3, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Calgary 2

Carolina 1, Dallas 0

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-05 23:22 GMT+08:00

