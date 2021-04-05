All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|38
|25
|9
|4
|54
|132
|117
|13-4-2
|12-5-2
|7-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|24
|10
|4
|52
|117
|90
|15-1-2
|9-9-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|126
|102
|16-3-1
|8-9-1
|6-3-1
|Boston
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|96
|86
|10-5-2
|9-5-3
|5-4-1
|Philadelphia
|36
|17
|14
|5
|39
|109
|132
|8-7-3
|9-7-2
|3-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|117
|99
|8-6-3
|9-9-2
|6-3-1
|New Jersey
|36
|13
|17
|6
|32
|88
|113
|4-12-3
|9-5-3
|4-4-2
|Buffalo
|37
|8
|23
|6
|22
|82
|128
|4-11-4
|4-12-2
|2-6-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Florida
|39
|26
|9
|4
|56
|130
|103
|14-4-3
|12-5-1
|7-3-0
|Tampa Bay
|38
|26
|10
|2
|54
|130
|93
|15-4-0
|11-6-2
|6-4-0
|Carolina
|37
|25
|9
|3
|53
|120
|92
|12-2-3
|13-7-0
|5-3-2
|Nashville
|39
|20
|18
|1
|41
|99
|113
|11-8-0
|9-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|39
|17
|17
|5
|39
|109
|122
|10-7-2
|7-10-3
|3-7-0
|Dallas
|36
|13
|13
|10
|36
|98
|95
|7-6-7
|6-7-3
|4-3-3
|Columbus
|40
|14
|18
|8
|36
|98
|129
|7-6-6
|7-12-2
|3-6-1
|Detroit
|40
|13
|22
|5
|31
|88
|125
|9-8-3
|4-14-2
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Colorado
|37
|25
|8
|4
|54
|132
|83
|17-4-2
|8-4-2
|8-0-2
|Vegas
|36
|24
|10
|2
|50
|113
|84
|14-4-2
|10-6-0
|5-4-1
|Minnesota
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|104
|89
|13-3-0
|10-8-2
|6-3-1
|Arizona
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|102
|116
|10-8-3
|8-7-2
|6-3-1
|St. Louis
|37
|16
|15
|6
|38
|103
|118
|4-8-4
|12-7-2
|2-7-1
|San Jose
|37
|17
|16
|4
|38
|105
|122
|7-6-2
|10-10-2
|6-3-1
|Los Angeles
|36
|14
|16
|6
|34
|98
|102
|6-6-4
|8-10-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|39
|11
|21
|7
|29
|87
|130
|5-12-4
|6-9-3
|3-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|125
|95
|12-6-2
|13-4-1
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|38
|23
|14
|1
|47
|125
|109
|13-8-0
|10-6-1
|6-3-1
|Winnipeg
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|121
|104
|10-6-2
|12-7-1
|5-4-1
|Montreal
|34
|16
|9
|9
|41
|111
|94
|7-6-2
|9-3-7
|5-3-2
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Calgary
|39
|16
|20
|3
|35
|100
|119
|9-8-1
|7-12-2
|2-8-0
|Ottawa
|38
|13
|21
|4
|30
|101
|142
|8-7-4
|5-14-0
|4-3-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 5, New Jersey 4
Florida 3, Columbus 0
Toronto 4, Calgary 2
Carolina 1, Dallas 0
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.