Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|New York
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Boston
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Oakland
|0
|4
|.000
|4
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Atlanta
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|St. Louis
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Arizona
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 9, Detroit 3
Baltimore 11, Boston 3
Texas 7, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2
Houston 9, Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
___
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 3, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.