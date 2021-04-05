All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 16 12 3 1 0 25 55 32 Hartford 13 6 6 1 0 13 41 43 Bridgeport 13 3 9 1 0 7 27 48

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 23 17 4 1 1 36 75 52 Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Stockton 20 8 11 1 0 17 60 64 Belleville 16 6 10 0 0 12 36 51

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 17 14 2 0 1 29 77 42 Texas 21 10 9 2 0 22 67 72 Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40 Rockford 19 6 12 1 0 13 54 74

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 17 12 3 2 0 26 60 51 Hershey 19 12 5 2 0 26 61 48 Syracuse 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 45 WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63 Rochester 14 7 5 1 1 16 46 50 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 16 3 8 4 1 11 42 63

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 21 17 4 0 0 34 73 45 San Diego 26 16 10 0 0 32 86 78 Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59 San Jose 19 7 7 4 1 19 54 67 Ontario 24 8 14 2 0 18 76 95 Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Laval 4, Stockton 2

Monday's Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, ppd

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.