All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|38
|25
|9
|4
|54
|132
|117
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|24
|10
|4
|52
|117
|90
|Pittsburgh
|38
|24
|12
|2
|50
|126
|102
|Boston
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|96
|86
|Philadelphia
|36
|17
|14
|5
|39
|109
|132
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|117
|99
|New Jersey
|36
|13
|17
|6
|32
|88
|113
|Buffalo
|37
|8
|23
|6
|22
|82
|128
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|39
|26
|9
|4
|56
|130
|103
|Tampa Bay
|38
|26
|10
|2
|54
|130
|93
|Carolina
|37
|25
|9
|3
|53
|120
|92
|Nashville
|39
|20
|18
|1
|41
|99
|113
|Chicago
|39
|17
|17
|5
|39
|109
|122
|Dallas
|36
|13
|13
|10
|36
|98
|95
|Columbus
|40
|14
|18
|8
|36
|98
|129
|Detroit
|40
|13
|22
|5
|31
|88
|125
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|37
|25
|8
|4
|54
|132
|83
|Vegas
|36
|24
|10
|2
|50
|113
|84
|Minnesota
|36
|23
|11
|2
|48
|104
|89
|Arizona
|38
|18
|15
|5
|41
|102
|116
|St. Louis
|37
|16
|15
|6
|38
|103
|118
|San Jose
|37
|17
|16
|4
|38
|105
|122
|Los Angeles
|36
|14
|16
|6
|34
|98
|102
|Anaheim
|39
|11
|21
|7
|29
|87
|130
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|125
|95
|Edmonton
|38
|23
|14
|1
|47
|125
|109
|Winnipeg
|38
|22
|13
|3
|47
|121
|104
|Montreal
|34
|16
|9
|9
|41
|111
|94
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Calgary
|39
|16
|20
|3
|35
|100
|119
|Ottawa
|38
|13
|21
|4
|30
|101
|142
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 5, New Jersey 4
Florida 3, Columbus 0
Toronto 4, Calgary 2
Carolina 1, Dallas 0
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.