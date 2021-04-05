All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 38 25 9 4 54 132 117 N.Y. Islanders 38 24 10 4 52 117 90 Pittsburgh 38 24 12 2 50 126 102 Boston 34 19 10 5 43 96 86 Philadelphia 36 17 14 5 39 109 132 N.Y. Rangers 37 17 15 5 39 117 99 New Jersey 36 13 17 6 32 88 113 Buffalo 37 8 23 6 22 82 128

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 39 26 9 4 56 130 103 Tampa Bay 38 26 10 2 54 130 93 Carolina 37 25 9 3 53 120 92 Nashville 39 20 18 1 41 99 113 Chicago 39 17 17 5 39 109 122 Dallas 36 13 13 10 36 98 95 Columbus 40 14 18 8 36 98 129 Detroit 40 13 22 5 31 88 125

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 37 25 8 4 54 132 83 Vegas 36 24 10 2 50 113 84 Minnesota 36 23 11 2 48 104 89 Arizona 38 18 15 5 41 102 116 St. Louis 37 16 15 6 38 103 118 San Jose 37 17 16 4 38 105 122 Los Angeles 36 14 16 6 34 98 102 Anaheim 39 11 21 7 29 87 130

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 125 95 Edmonton 38 23 14 1 47 125 109 Winnipeg 38 22 13 3 47 121 104 Montreal 34 16 9 9 41 111 94 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 39 16 20 3 35 100 119 Ottawa 38 13 21 4 30 101 142

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 5, New Jersey 4

Florida 3, Columbus 0

Toronto 4, Calgary 2

Carolina 1, Dallas 0

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.