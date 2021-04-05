Match dating launched a one-on-one relationship class to provide students with psychological counseling, relationship information, and personal love during the Easter season.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 April 2021- Match dating is a company based in Hong Kong. During the Easter holiday, Match dating is encouraging single people to sign up for one-on-one relationship classes. These emotional analysis classes will provide members with psychological counseling and single-pair love counseling.



A sentiment analysis class helps members determine whether a piece of writing is positive, negative, or neutral. With Match dating, the sentiment analysis class will help analyze how individual people think about potential partners, love, and relationships. After gathering vital information, the instructors can break preconceived ideas and negative thoughts by reinforcing healthy habits and patterns. Since the classes are offered in one-on-one format, members benefit greatly. It is easy for a member to focus, be open and honest in one-on-one classes, unlike in a room full of people.



Match dating has been in the dating industry for more than a decade. Ergo, they have gathered vital knowledge, skills, experience, and insight on love, dating, and marriage. For instance, to achieve and maintain a long-lasting relationship, one must face and address interpersonal limitations and shortcomings. Match dating understands that we are all different. People in different age groups have different family backgrounds and relationship experiences, making them have different desires and expectations about love and relationships. The Match dating team will help members find resolutions to their experiences and relationship history. The main objective is to help members learn how to get along with others in one-on-one settings.



The classes will help members identify and address reasons why past relationships failed, identify negative and judgmental behaviors to become more positive in the future. It may take time to develop a positive attitude depending on the circumstances. Some people have been divorced or bereaved, making it hard for them to start new relationships. The sentiment analysis class will help these people address their negative feelings and rebuild their self-esteem via psychological counseling.

About Match Dating

Match dating is a reputable one-on-one dating agency that helps singles find love and break the negative perception of relationships and marriage. Match dating does not believe in speed dating because it leads to confusion and self-doubt. Instead, Match dating provides a one-on-one approach to understand individual clients and match them with ideal partners depending on their personality, background, and expectations.

Unlike the dating app, Match dating believes that integrity is the most important thing in a relationship. The team will authenticate the guests to ensure that the information and photos provided by the guests are authentic. The rest will be screened out to ensure the quality of the members. Meet the basic requirements. After confirming the match, members only need to select the date and time and catering requirements, and all other appointment procedures and matters will be handled by the team, so customers don't need to worry too much. The person in charge of Match Dating said frankly: "No one wants to be alone for a lifetime, and always hope that someone will support them. Singlism and inmarriage are just no excuses for a suitable partner." Match Dating is happy to lead a group of members thousands of miles away and provide makeup. Service, image guidance, professional psychotherapy and love counseling and a series of professional services, love novices can also enjoy one-on-one matching services with peace of mind.

Match Dating website： https://matchdating.com.hk/

Tel： +852 9581 6883