Husband saved wife in Taiwan train accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The wife of a victim of Friday’s (April 2) train derailment said on Saturday that her husband saved her life but was unable to save his own.

The body of Lee Chia-hsing (李家興) was transported back to his hometown of Changbin Township in Taitung County on Saturday, CNA reported.

Both Lee, 32, and his wife, had been working in construction in northern Taiwan. The couple only returned to Taitung during traditional holidays.

Lee’s wife said they had been sitting on the floor between the fifth and sixth cars, idling away their journey by passing a cell phone between them. When the collision came, her husband gave her a push.

She survived with only lumbar sprains, but he did not make it.

Lee’s older sister said her brother called early Friday morning to remind her to pick him up. Never had she imagined that what awaited her was her brother’s cold body, she said.

Lee’s sister said even though the county government had set up a memorial service hall in Taitung City, she still decided to take her brother home for the funeral as their family and friends all live in Changbin, which is more than one hour’s drive from the city.

“Taking my younger brother home is my promise to him,” she added, per CNA.