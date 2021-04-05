Alexa
Toe injury rules out Pakistan's Shadab Khan from SA tour

By Associated Press
2021/04/05 18:53
Toe injury rules out Pakistan's Shadab Khan from SA tour

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the tour of South Africa and will also miss out on the tour of Zimbabwe due to a toe injury.

Shadab injured his left toe while batting in the second one-day international against South Africa on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday that Khan has been sidelined for up to four weeks.

Khan, who is Pakistan’s vice-captain in white-ball cricket, didn't take a wicket in the two ODIs against South Africa and scored only 33 and 13 runs in two games.

The ODI series is level at 1-1 with the final game on Wednesday. Pakistan will also play four Twenty20s against South Africa before travelling to Zimbabwe for two test matches and three Twenty20s.

___

Updated : 2021-04-05 20:16 GMT+08:00

